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Different addresses in TRC and CNAP — how to avoid problems with military registration

10:01, 25 July 2026 39
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If the information in TRC, CNAP, and “Reserve+” does not match, personal data should be updated as soon as possible.
Different addresses in TRC and CNAP — how to avoid problems with military registration
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If the residential or registration address indicated in various state registers does not match, this may cause problems with military registration. In such a situation, it is important to update personal data in a timely manner, as those liable for military service are required to notify the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support of any changes. What to do if different addresses are indicated in the TRC and CNAP databases, and whether it is possible to correct the information through the “Reserve+” app.

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Military registration: what data must be reported to the TRC

Citizens who are registered for military service must provide the TRC with accurate information about their personal data and promptly report any changes.

In particular, this concerns:

  • residential or registration address;
  • marital status;
  • presence of children;
  • contact details, including phone number and email address.

In case of change of residence or state registration, this information must be updated in accordance with legal requirements.

What to do if different addresses are in TRC and CNAP

According to lawyers, if the information bases of TRC and CNAP contain different addresses, this may cause problems with military registration.

Current rules provide for military registration at the place of registration. However, if a person has changed their actual place of residence, they must register for military service at the TRC at the new place of residence and update their personal data.

In such a situation, it is recommended to check the information indicated in “Reserve+” and update it if necessary. Data can also be clarified during a personal visit to the TRC.

According to lawyers, if after the postponement period a person is not registered for military service at the proper place according to current data, this may lead to negative consequences, so it is not worth delaying updating the information.

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