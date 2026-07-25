July 25 — What Holiday Is Today and Main Events

On July 25, Ukraine and the world celebrate International Decoration Day.

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On Saturday, July 25, a number of holidays are celebrated in Ukraine and worldwide. Several important events also took place on this day in the past.

July 25 is celebrated in Ukraine and worldwide as Dental Technician Day. Thanks to their skill, patients can regain a beautiful smile, comfort while eating, and self-confidence. A dental technician mainly works in a laboratory, creating custom structures based on impressions or digital 3D models provided by the dentist. This profession combines medical knowledge, precision, artistic taste, and modern technology.

Also, July 25 is International Decoration Day. It falls on the last Saturday of July. This unusual holiday is dedicated to the Japanese youth subculture Decora, which originated in Tokyo’s Harajuku district and became a symbol of bright self-expression. The Decora style is easily recognized by a large number of colorful accessories: hairpins, bracelets, necklaces, badges, toys, bows, and bright clothing.

July 25 also marks International Day of Health, Happiness, and Hypnosis. This educational date aims to dispel common myths about hypnosis and draw attention to its use in medicine and psychology.

Additionally, July 25 is Cooks' Day. This unofficial international holiday is dedicated to everyone who professionally or lovingly prepares food: chefs, cooks, bakers, confectioners, kitchen staff, and even home cooks.

What Church Holiday Is Today

On July 25, believers celebrate the Dormition of Saint Anne. According to church tradition, Saint Anne lived a righteous life, raising Mary in love for God, and after her peaceful passing, she was glorified among the saints. On this day, believers pray to Saint Anne, asking for her intercession, strong health, family well-being, happy motherhood, and childbirth.

Calendar of Important Events on July 25

326 AD — Emperor Constantine the Great publicly renounces the worship of pagan deities for the first time, initiating a new spiritual era in the Roman Empire;

1139 — Portuguese Count Afonso I achieves a resounding victory over Muslim forces at the Battle of Ourique, strengthening Christian positions on the Iberian Peninsula;

1261 — Emperor Michael VIII Palaiologos enters Constantinople without armed resistance;

1536 — Spanish conqueror Sebastián de Belalcázar founds the city of Santiago de Cali;

1538 — Conquistador Francisco de Orellana establishes the city of Guayaquil;

1547 — Henry II of Valois is officially crowned King of France;

1567 — Don Diego de Losada founds the city of Santiago de León de Caracas, the current capital of Venezuela;

1587 — Japan imposes a ban on Jesuit activities, marking the beginning of persecutions against Christianity in the country;

1687 — Ivan Mazepa is elected Hetman of Left-Bank Ukraine;

1814 — British engineer George Stephenson conducts the first successful test of his steam locomotive;

1909 — French aviator Louis Blériot makes the first-ever flight across the English Channel in an aircraft of his own design;

1920 — In Vienna, Yevhen Petrushevych proclaims the establishment of the exile government of the West Ukrainian People’s Republic;

1920 — The Ukrainian People’s Republic army defeats Bolshevik forces in the battle near Sydoriv;

1937 — The Central Committee of the Komsomol of Ukraine is liquidated as a "counter-revolutionary organization" during Stalin’s purges;

1947 — The first World Youth Festival opens in Prague, gathering participants from around the world to exchange ideas and cultural traditions;

1952 — The USA declares Puerto Rico a "freely associated state," granting it the status of a self-governing territory;

1957 — The monarchy is officially abolished in Tunisia, and the country transitions to republican rule;

1963 — Great Britain, the USSR, and the USA sign a historic agreement banning nuclear tests in the air, space, and underwater;

1978 — The first baby conceived via artificial insemination is born in Great Britain;

1983 — Construction of the transcontinental gas pipeline Urengoy — Pomary — Uzhgorod, over 4,400 km long, is completed;

1984 — Soviet cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya becomes the first woman to perform a spacewalk;

1995 — During the Bosnian War, Serbian forces capture the town of Žepa, which, along with the fall of Srebrenica, becomes a symbol of one of the conflict’s most horrific tragedies in Yugoslavia;

2008 — Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I begins an official visit to Ukraine;

2017 — Ukrainian nationalist organizations launch the "Black List" campaign aimed at exposing and boycotting businesses associated with collaborators.

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