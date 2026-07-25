  1. In Ukraine

Ticket sales without cash registers: when carriers can avoid using cash registers

07:00, 25 July 2026 186
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
In the field of motor transport, the sale of travel documents can be carried out without cash registers provided that tickets, coupons, or printed receipts are issued.
Ticket sales without cash registers: when carriers can avoid using cash registers
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Entrepreneurs and carriers can sell certain types of transport tickets without using cash registers (RRO) or software cash registers (PRRO), but only under conditions defined by law.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

As reported by the Main Department of the State Tax Service in the Kyiv region, according to paragraph 4 of Article 9 of the Law of Ukraine No. 265/95-VR "On the use of cash registers in trade, public catering, and services," RRO, PRRO, and cash books are not applied during the sale of travel and transportation documents for railway transport (except suburban) and air transport.

At the same time, it is necessary to issue appropriate settlement and reporting documents.

For motor transport, ticket sales without RRO are possible provided that passengers are issued coupons, receipts, or tickets produced by printing. Such documents must necessarily indicate the series, number, and nominal value.

Separate rules apply to electric transport. According to Article 10 of Law No. 265 and paragraph 10 of the List approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 1336 dated August 23, 2000, business entities can conduct settlement operations without using RRO or PRRO by using cash books (RK) and books of accounting for settlement operations (KORO).

This applies to the sale of coupons, receipts, and tickets for travel on electric transport if they are produced by printing and contain the series, number, and nominal value.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", from January 1, 2026, a new unified ticket form for all types of public transport came into effect in Ukraine, approved by the Ministry of Development Order No. 1066. This was announced by the department.

The order implements the provisions of the Law of Ukraine No. 3378-IX regarding the introduction of an electronic ticket for motor and urban electric transport.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER, Facebook page Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Man convicted of evading mobilization 24 years after being removed from military registration: what the Supreme Court decided

Man convicted of evading mobilization 24 years after being removed from military registration: what the Supreme Court decided

11:00, 23 July 2026 14k
A Woman Was Evicted from an Apartment by the Supreme Court's Decision and Then Ordered to Pay over 16 Thousand UAH of Water Debt

A Woman Was Evicted from an Apartment by the Supreme Court's Decision and Then Ordered to Pay over 16 Thousand UAH of Water Debt

18:50, 23 July 2026 11k
The Supreme Court recognized the unlawful application of reducing coefficients to military pensions

The Supreme Court recognized the unlawful application of reducing coefficients to military pensions

09:42, 24 July 2026 6k
The Military Medical Commission Mobilized a Man Who Had Been Registered with a Psychiatrist for Years: The Court Found Violations During the MMC

The Military Medical Commission Mobilized a Man Who Had Been Registered with a Psychiatrist for Years: The Court Found Violations During the MMC

19:26, 23 July 2026 10k
Resolution 821 is not yet in effect: The Supreme Court opened cassation but preserved pensioners' right to payments

Resolution 821 is not yet in effect: The Supreme Court opened cassation but preserved pensioners' right to payments

14:00, 23 July 2026 13k
A soldier died at combat positions, but "not in that" territory: the court overturned the refusal to pay the family 15 million UAH

A soldier died at combat positions, but "not in that" territory: the court overturned the refusal to pay the family 15 million UAH

18:32, 23 July 2026 8k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Up to 36 Months of Leave for Evacuated IDP Employees May Count Towards Their Insurance Record

The period of unpaid leave due to evacuation from combat zones may begin to be counted towards the insurance record.

ECHR upheld the arrest of those accused of treason for handing over videos of Ukrainian Armed Forces military fortifications to Russia

ECHR: even during martial law, prolonged detention for crimes against national security can be lawful.

Oksana Ferchuk, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine: Biography and Professional Path

Oksana Ferchuk headed the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine after several years of work on the digital transformation of the defense sector.

European Standard of Justice 2026: Analysis of the Rule of Law Report and Its Impact on Ukraine

The battle for judicial independence: a comparative analysis of the judicial systems of the EU and candidate countries.

Oleksandr Kravchenko: Career Path from Economic Consultant to Minister

Oleksandr Kravchenko is an economist with many years of experience in international consulting who headed the Ministry of Economy and Environment of Ukraine: what is known about him.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]