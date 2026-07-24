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The State Tax Service expands digital tools: new dashboards will appear on the portal

23:59, 24 July 2026 86
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The State Tax Service continues digital transformation and is preparing to expand the list of analytical dashboards that allow analyzing tax revenues, the use of cash registers, and other important indicators.
The State Tax Service expands digital tools: new dashboards will appear on the portal
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The State Tax Service of Ukraine continues to develop digital services and expand the list of analytical dashboards. Currently, two interactive analytical panels are already operational on the official STS web portal, and their number is planned to increase soon. This was reported by the head of the State Tax Service, Lesya Karnaukh.

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According to her, the dashboards are the result of joint work between the STS, the Fiscal Policy Research Center (FPRC), and the International Renaissance Foundation.

During a working workshop, representatives of the STS together with experts from the Fiscal Policy Research Center discussed the practical application of analytical tools in daily work and the possibilities of their use for making management decisions.

"We are all used to having important information gathered in one place. It is fast, convenient, and clear. And most importantly — it allows for prompt tracking of trends and making effective decisions. This is exactly what we strive for at the State Tax Service," said Lesya Karnaukh.

Currently, two analytical dashboards are available on the STS web portal.

The first is "Analytics of Cash Registers/Software Cash Registers in Ukraine: Key Indicators." It provides interactive access to information about:

  • the use of cash registers and software cash registers based on fiscal receipts;
  • business activity of economic entities;
  • volumes and structure of settlement operations;
  • key indicators of the country’s economic activity.

The second dashboard is dedicated to monitoring tax revenues to the general fund of the state budget. It allows viewing:

  • the total volume of revenues and their structure;
  • comparison of tax payments for different periods — month, quarter, half-year, and year-to-date;
  • dynamics of revenues in the current and previous years;
  • the share of each individual payment in the total amount of revenues.

As emphasized by Lesya Karnaukh, the development of interactive dashboards is an important stage in transforming the STS into a modern data-driven institution. According to her, this tool will be useful not only for external users but also for the service’s employees, as it will significantly simplify the preparation of analytical materials and reporting.

The head of the STS noted that previously, analyzing the situation required processing dozens of pages of reports, but today one screen is enough. This is how modern state digital services should work — quickly, simply, and clearly.

The STS also pointed out that the analytical panels allow users to obtain information with just a few clicks both at the national level and in detail down to a specific region, economic sector, or group of taxpayers.

The Deputy Head of the STS for Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitalization, Ihor Panchenko, explained that the dashboards are a full-fledged management tool that helps not only analyze statistical indicators but also track trends, identify deviations, and assess factors influencing changes in indicators.

According to him, the system is built on four levels of detail — analytics, dynamics, tables, and map — which ensures comprehensive analysis of tax processes. Such digital panels combine key tax information into one convenient tool.

The STS also explained that the new analytical dashboards will be useful for various categories of users.

Analysts and specialized professionals will be able to use them for scenario modeling, identifying systemic deviations, and preparing reports in a visual format.

Business representatives and the expert community will gain access to open data, allowing them to analyze information based on unified indicators.

Managers and specialized units of the STS will be able to more promptly assess work efficiency, identify potential risks, and make informed management decisions based on up-to-date analytics.

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