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Oksana Ferchuk, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine: Biography and Professional Path

18:50, 24 July 2026 163
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Oksana Ferchuk headed the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine after several years of work on the digital transformation of the defense sector.
Oksana Ferchuk, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine: Biography and Professional Path
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Before joining the government, Oksana Ferchuk worked in the digitalization sector of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, where she was involved in implementing information systems for managing military logistics and defense resources. In July 2025, Ferchuk became Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitalization, and a year later she joined the new Cabinet of Ministers as the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

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Biography

Oksana Ferchuk was born in Simferopol, Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

In 1997, Oksana Ferchuk graduated from the National University "Kyiv-Mohyla Academy," earning a specialist qualification in Biology.

Career in the Private Sector

Before starting work in the public sector, Ferchuk had management experience in Ukrainian logistics and digital services.

When the Ministry of Defense introduced her as the new deputy minister in 2025, it reported that before the full-scale invasion, she was a top manager of the Nova Poshta group of companies, an electronic public procurement platform created within the Prozorro reform, as well as the electronic document management service "Vchasno."

Work at the Ministry of Defense

In 2022, Oksana Ferchuk worked as an advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, focusing on the digitalization of logistics processes in the defense sector. One of her areas of work was the implementation of the LOGFAS system, to which Ukraine gained full access in 2022. She also coordinated the launch of the international cooperation platform "Korovai."

At the Ministry of Defense, Ferchuk also coordinated the implementation of the Medical Information System of the Armed Forces of Ukraine within the Medical Forces Command and the logistics management system based on SAP. The latter covered the automation of supply for clothing and fuel and lubricants, weapons, unmanned systems, electronic warfare means, communication equipment, and medical support, as well as contract work.

In the following years, Ferchuk continued working on the digitalization of defense logistics. In particular, the Ministry of Defense reported on the implementation of SAP for managing defense resources and the transfer of several logistics processes to digital format. The system was used for accounting of property, spare parts, and equipment, automating warehouse operations, and processing logistics requests.

Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization

On July 25, 2025, Oksana Ferchuk was appointed Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitalization. In this position, she headed the corresponding direction within the Ministry of Defense.

During her tenure as deputy minister, digitalization covered, among other things, the management of defense resources. At the end of 2025, Ferchuk presented progress in the digital accounting of such resources, and in 2026 the Ministry of Defense announced the official commissioning of the digital logistics management system.

During this period, the process of distributing unmanned systems in the Armed Forces of Ukraine was also transferred to digital format. According to the Ministry of Defense, the use of the logistics management system based on SAP made it possible to reduce the distribution process of unmanned systems from their receipt to delivery at bases, arsenals, and warehouses by two to three times — approximately to one day.

In February 2026, after the update of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, Ferchuk remained deputy minister and continued to lead the direction of digitalization and digital transformation of the department.

Formation of the IT Vertical in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

One of Oksana Ferchuk’s areas of work at the Ministry of Defense was the formation of the digital transformation vertical in the Armed Forces — from the battalion and brigade levels to commands, the General Staff, and the Ministry of Defense.

According to Ferchuk, specialists in this vertical are to ensure the implementation of digital solutions in units, collect feedback on their operation, train military personnel to use the relevant systems, and help analyze the received information for decision-making. Digitalization covers both combat processes and accounting, supply, and medical support.

For work in the IT vertical, the Ministry of Defense sought specialists in team coordination and digital solution implementation, data analysts, business analysts, and specialists capable of preparing functional and technical documentation. A separate role in the structure was assigned to digital transformation officers of commands.

Ferchuk explained that candidates were planned to be recruited in two ways. Military units could independently select specialists according to defined professional profiles, and simultaneously an open call for resumes of candidates for typical positions in the IT vertical was launched.

Appointment as Minister of Digital Transformation

On July 16, 2026, her career in the executive branch continued at the Cabinet of Ministers level. Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a proposal to appoint Oksana Ferchuk as Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine as part of the new government. On the same day, the parliament supported the formation of the new Cabinet of Ministers and Ferchuk’s appointment.

Before her appointment as minister, she was responsible for the digital transformation of the defense sector, including the development of military logistics, resource management, and the implementation of modern information systems in the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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