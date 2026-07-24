In Lviv, from August 1, the water tariff will more than double: how much will have to be paid

The total cost of water supply and sewage will increase from 25.88 UAH to 56.38 UAH per cubic meter.

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From August 1, 2026, new tariffs for centralized water supply and sewage will come into effect in Lviv. The cost of services for consumers will increase more than twice. The relevant decision was made by the executive committee of the Lviv City Council.

According to the new tariffs, the cost of water supply will be 36.04 UAH per cubic meter, and sewage – 20.34 UAH per cubic meter. Overall, city residents will pay 56.38 UAH per cubic meter instead of 25.88 UAH, which has been in effect since 2022.

The city council explained that tariffs had not been revised for over four years, although during this period the expenses of the municipal enterprise significantly increased. In particular, electricity costs rose by almost 1.7 times, and expenses for fuel, reagents, and employee wages also increased.

The mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, noted that the approved tariff is not fully economically justified but is set at the minimum level that will ensure the uninterrupted operation of "Lvivvodokanal."

The director of "Lvivvodokanal," Dmytro Vankovych, explained that Lviv’s water supply system is one of the most complex in Ukraine, as water must be transported over long distances through hundreds of kilometers of main pipelines, which requires significant resources.

The city council also reminded that households for whom payment of utility services is an excessive financial burden can use housing subsidies.

Earlier, we wrote that in Kyiv they do not plan to introduce a tariff for centralized water supply and sewage services of almost 90 UAH per cubic meter. For Kyiv residents, the cost of centralized water supply and sewage services will be 63.79 UAH per cubic meter.

It was also reported how much will have to be paid from July 1 for water, electricity, and gas.

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