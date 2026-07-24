European Standard of Justice 2026: Analysis of the Rule of Law Report and Its Impact on Ukraine

The battle for judicial independence: a comparative analysis of the judicial systems of the EU and candidate countries.

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The rule of law is no longer a distant, abstract slogan; today, it stands as a concrete criterion influencing billions of euros in funding, a country’s investment attractiveness, and its prospects for European Union membership. In an era of geopolitical instability, adherence to legal standards is no longer optional but a prerequisite for security and economic growth.

The seventh annual Rule of Law Report, published by the European Commission in July 2026, is a document of significance not only for EU member states but also for Ukraine. The report serves as a reform barometer, indicating a country’s progress towards EU membership and its compliance with conditions for support under the Ukraine Facility.

Methodology and Key Directions

The report is structured around four key indicators: an independent judiciary, an anti-corruption system, media freedom, and the effectiveness of public institutions.

The reporting cycle functions as a preventive mechanism, designed to avert systemic problems concerning the rule of law.

The Commission does not merely document legislative changes but rigorously analyses their practical effectiveness, drawing on over 600 meetings with national authorities and civil society representatives.

The inclusion of candidate countries in the report underscores that high standards of the rule of law are an irreversible condition, even prior to accession.

Ukraine Prepares for European Commission Monitoring

Ukraine does not yet have a dedicated chapter in the Rule of Law Report. However, the country has already been integrated into the European legal monitoring system; the progress of its reforms is assessed through financial and political conditionality mechanisms, which determine EU support, funding, and the pace of European integration.

Nevertheless, Ukraine’s inclusion in the Rule of Law Report is merely a matter of time. Following the European Commission’s extension of annual monitoring in 2026 to Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia for the first time, other candidate countries, including Ukraine, are anticipated to follow suit.

The European Commission has confirmed that other candidate countries, including Ukraine, will be incorporated into the report "as soon as they are ready." This implies that the forthcoming years will be pivotal for preparing Ukraine’s institutional framework for such an in-depth audit.

Benchmarking the Experience of the "Expansion Four"

By analysing the sections pertaining to Albania and Montenegro, Ukraine can gain insight into the criteria the European Commission will apply during future assessments.

Integrity Check (Vetting): The successful completion of comprehensive vetting for judges and prosecutors in Albania is considered a significant advancement.

Track Record (Experience of Actual Convictions): The EU demands not only legislation but also a compelling history of investigations and convictions in high-level corruption cases. This indicator is frequently assessed as "moderate" or "insufficient" in Balkan countries.

Perception of Judicial Independence: Europe Divided into Leaders and Outsiders

The European Commission’s report reveals a striking disparity in how citizens and businesses perceive the independence of the judiciary.

Trust Leaders: Denmark, Finland, Austria, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Luxembourg, and Ireland belong to the so-called "75%+ club". In these countries, over three-quarters of citizens consider their courts independent, which signifies mature legal systems where political influence on justice is more the exception than the rule.

Outsiders: Conversely, Croatia and Bulgaria remain at the opposite pole, with trust in judicial independence not exceeding 30%. Such figures indicate deep-seated problems with the perception of the effectiveness and impartiality of justice.

Candidate Countries: Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia show varying levels of trust, ranging from low to medium. For these states, judicial reform remains a primary criterion for European integration and is subject to continuous monitoring by the Commission.

For Ukraine, this experience holds practical significance, as the level of judicial independence and trust will be a key indicator during the future inclusion of the country in the annual Rule of Law Report.

Mechanisms for Appointing Judges: Independence or Political Influence

The analysis also highlights diverse approaches to forming the judiciary, which serves as a primary safeguard against the usurpation of power.

The European Commission emphasises that the procedure for appointing and dismissing judges is one of the key elements of judicial independence. Referring to the practice of the EU Court, the Commission stresses that the appointment procedure must exclude any reasonable doubts about judges' independence from external influence.

In some member states, judicial system reforms are ongoing. For example, in Greece, appointments to the highest judicial positions now involve representatives of the judiciary. In Slovenia, a new Judges Act transferred powers regarding the appointment of Supreme Court judges from the parliament to the Judicial Council, which is expected to strengthen the independence of the judiciary.

In Latvia, additional guarantees are being developed to protect the appointment procedure of Supreme Court judges from improper influence. In Sweden, although changes to the system of appointing lay judges are not currently planned, the professional association is exploring ways to improve their work in courts.

However, in some countries, reforms are progressing more slowly, or unresolved issues persist. In Malta, political discussions continue regarding the appointment procedure of the Chief Justice, but legislative changes providing for broader participation of the judiciary have not yet been adopted. In Finland, only limited steps have been taken to improve the procedure for appointing lay judges.

The European Commission has also noted certain risks. In Bulgaria, concerns arise from the widespread use of temporary secondments of judges and prosecutors, as the possibility of early termination of such secondments may negatively affect their independence.

Among candidate countries, the completion of large-scale vetting of all judges and prosecutors in Albania after the appeal stage was positively assessed. According to the Commission, this was an important step towards strengthening the independence, integrity, and accountability of the judiciary.

A separate section of the report is devoted to political pressure on the judicial system. The European Commission reminds us that while criticism of judicial decisions is an integral part of democratic discourse, the executive and legislative branches must refrain from statements that could undermine the independence of courts or public trustin justice.

Despite the overall resilience of the judicial system, attempts at improper influence on justice bodies and personal attacks on judges and prosecutors continue to be recorded in Albania. In Montenegro, despite the creation of a mechanism for reporting interference, public attacks on prosecution bodies and criticism of their decisions persist. In Serbia, according to the European Commission, political pressure on the judiciary and prosecution has significantly increased, while the response of state bodies to such cases remains insufficient.

Independence of the Prosecution: A Separate Criterion of the European Commission’s Assessment

In some countries, reforms aimed at strengthening the independence of the prosecution are ongoing. For example, Latvia introduced mechanisms to ensure the effective accountability of the Prosecutor General and appointed a special prosecutor to investigate possible offences by them. In Spain, the parliament is considering a bill to separate the term of office of the Prosecutor General from that of the government, aimed at reducing political influence on the prosecution.

In Cyprus, the parliament continues to consider a reform providing for the creation of a separate Office of the General Public Prosecutor and a mechanism for reviewing decisions to refuse to open criminal proceedings or to close them. In Austria, the government has submitted for public discussion a bill to create a Federal Prosecution Office, which should be removed from administrative subordination to the Ministry of Justice.

Poland has taken only limited steps to separate the positions of Minister of Justice and Prosecutor General and to strengthen the functional independence of the prosecution from the government.

At the same time, the European Commission notes that problems remain unresolved in some countries. In particular, in Slovakia, legislation allowing the Prosecutor General to overturn final decisions of lower-level prosecutors has not been changed. In Hungary, the procedure for electing the Prosecutor General, combined with a strict prosecution hierarchy, creates risks of political interference in individual criminal cases.

Among candidate countries, the adoption by the government of Montenegro of constitutional changes aimed at strengthening the independence of judicial and prosecutorial councils was positively assessed. The parliament of North Macedonia approved amendments to the law on the Prosecutors' Council, but the European Commission considers that the reform requires further refinement. In Serbia, concerns about the autonomy of the prosecution persist, and the effectiveness and confidentiality of criminal investigations, according to the Commission, continue to suffer due to legislative and practical shortcomings.

Disciplinary Responsibility of Judges

A separate section of the report focuses on the disciplinary responsibility of judges. The European Commission reiterates that, in accordance with the practice of the EU Court, disciplinary procedures cannot be used as a tool of political pressure on the judiciary. Such mechanisms must be based on clearly defined disciplinary offences, provide proportional sanctions, be carried out by an independent body with respect for the right to defence, and include the possibility of judicial appeal.

Positive changes in this area were noted in Czechia, where a new two-tier disciplinary procedure system for judges, prosecutors, and court bailiffs is functioning successfully. In Slovenia, legislative amendments have led to a significant update of the disciplinary system for judges, including clarifying the list of disciplinary offences and improving procedures for their consideration.

At the same time, in Romania, some judges report ongoing disciplinary pressure, and professional associations of judges have called for an end to the use of disciplinary mechanisms against magistrates exercising freedom of speech. Additionally, the European Commission drew attention to cases of judges' recusal solely because of their intention to submit preliminary questions to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

In Slovakia, reform of disciplinary proceedings for judges, prosecutors, court bailiffs, and notaries, which provides for expanding the powers of the Judicial Council, is currently under consideration by the Constitutional Court.

Anti-Corruption Direction: Strategies Versus Actual Convictions

Polarisation is evident in states' ability not only to adopt laws but also to demonstrate results.

According to the Corruption Perceptions Index, Denmark, Finland, and Sweden are among the world’s top 20. Ireland adopted its first anti-corruption strategy, and Spain its first national anti-corruption plan.

Bulgaria, Hungary, and Serbia still lack a sustainable track record of investigations and convictions in high-level corruption cases. In Slovakia, the capacity for detecting and investigating corruption has even worsened, and the number of investigated cases has sharply declined.

The Albanian Special Structure Against Corruption and Organised Crime (SPAK) demonstrates positive dynamics in convictions, serving as an example for other candidates.

New Rules of the Game for All Candidate Countries

The 2026 report introduces several concepts that are already changing legal practice in the EU and will soon become mandatory for Ukraine.

The EU is committed to full digitalisation of the judicial system — electronic cases, videoconferences, online access to court decisions, and precedent practice. For Ukraine, this means that digital services must transform from isolated projects into a full-fledged basis for court operations.

The EU actively implements mechanisms to protect journalists, civil activists, and human rights defenders from strategic lawsuits aimed at intimidation and suppression of criticism (SLAPP). Ukraine will also have to introduce procedural safeguards allowing courts to quickly dismiss obviously unfounded lawsuits against media and civil society representatives.

Since August 2025, most provisions of the European Media Freedom Act (EMFA) have become mandatory for member states. The document introduces higher standards of transparency in media ownership structures, editorial independence, and the fair distribution of state advertising. For Ukraine, this necessitates harmonising legislation with European requirements, reviewing approaches to state support for media, and further strengthening the independence of the media regulator.

Conclusion for Ukraine

The European Commission’s report indicates that as Ukraine approaches EU membership, demands for judicial reform and the rule of law will become increasingly stringent. Brussels evaluates candidate countries not against the European average, but by the standards of states with the highest public trust in justice — such as Denmark, Finland, or the Netherlands.

For Ukraine, this means the necessity not only of adopting new laws but also of demonstrating tangible results. Primarily, this concerns completing the qualification assessment of judges, strengthening judicial independence, and forming a sustainable track record in the fight against top-level corruption — from effective investigations to guilty verdicts.

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