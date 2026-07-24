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Who Has the Right to Register Religious Organizations: An Important Reminder for Registrars and Notaries

17:21, 24 July 2026 118
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The law clearly defines which authorities are authorized to carry out state registration of various types of religious organizations.
Who Has the Right to Register Religious Organizations: An Important Reminder for Registrars and Notaries
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State registrars and notaries were reminded of the necessity to strictly comply with legal requirements during the state registration of religious organizations.

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The law clearly defines which authorities have the power to carry out such registration depending on the type of religious organization.

Deviation from these rules may lead to violations of the established procedure for state registration, therefore the Ministry of Justice called for additional explanatory work among state registrars, including notaries.

The Ministry of Justice published a letter to interregional administrations reminding them of the necessity to strictly adhere to the legal requirements in the field of state registration of legal entities, public formations, individual entrepreneurs, and separate subdivisions of legal entities established according to the legislation of a foreign state.

Paragraph 14 of part one of article 1 of the Law of Ukraine "On State Registration of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs and Public Formations" defines the subjects of state registration who carry out state registration of legal entities, public formations without legal entity status, and individual entrepreneurs.

Who Has the Right to Register Religious Organizations

The third subparagraph of paragraph 14 of part one of article 1 of this Law defines the circle of state registration subjects authorized to carry out state registration of religious organizations.

In particular, such subjects are:

  • the central executive authority implementing state policy in the field of religion — in the case of state registration of legal entities — religious organizations (religious centers, administrations, monasteries, religious brotherhoods, missions, and spiritual educational institutions);
  • the Council of Ministers of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, regional, Kyiv and Sevastopol city state administrations — in the case of state registration of legal entities — religious organizations (religious communities).

The Ministry of Justice Called for Explanatory Work

Emphasis was placed on the necessity to comply with the requirements of the Law, particularly regarding the powers of state registration subjects during the state registration process.

Also, the letter instructed interregional administrations to inform state registrars of legal entities, individual entrepreneurs, and public formations, including notaries, about this information and to conduct appropriate explanatory work regarding the application of the legislation.

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