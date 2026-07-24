In Khmelnytskyi region, a mother caused her daughter to be admitted to intensive care due to self-treatment — the court delivered a verdict

In court, the woman fully admitted her guilt and explained that she wanted to treat her daughter independently and did not intend to harm her.

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In Netishyn, Khmelnytskyi region, the court found a mother guilty who did not seek medical help in time for her 15-year-old daughter. Due to prolonged self-treatment, the child’s condition worsened, and the girl ended up in intensive care with severe sepsis.

According to the Khmelnytskyi region prosecutor’s office, the incident occurred in February. The teenager complained to her 50-year-old mother about feeling unwell, but the woman decided to treat the child on her own.

Despite the daughter’s condition not improving, the mother did not seek medical help. Only in April, when the girl’s health sharply deteriorated, did she call an ambulance.

Medics hospitalized the teenager in intensive care. She was diagnosed with severe sepsis, which could have led to organ failure, and numerous necrotic wounds were also found.

During the court proceedings, the woman admitted guilt and repented. She was found guilty of malicious failure to fulfill child care duties under Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The court sentenced the mother to two years of restricted freedom with a probation period of one year.

Currently, the girl’s condition has improved, but she continues treatment. She stated that she wants to continue living with her mother. The family will be under the supervision of social services.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", mistakes in healthcare can have serious consequences — from worsening the patient’s condition to disability or the need for prolonged treatment. At the same time, not every unfavorable treatment outcome automatically indicates a violation by the doctor. However, if the actions or inactions of a medical worker caused harm to a person’s health, the patient has the right to demand compensation for damages and hold the responsible parties accountable. Experts explained what is considered a medical error, what types of liability may apply to medical professionals, and what steps are necessary to protect one’s rights.