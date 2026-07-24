Russia struck Kyiv region with missiles: 10 people killed, prosecution launched investigation

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that, in addition to investigating Russia's war crime, a criminal case has been initiated regarding possible improper performance of official duties during the organization of the event.

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Russian forces carried out a ballistic strike on the territory of Kyiv region during the day. The Bucha district suffered the greatest destruction. As a result of the attack, there are fatalities and a large number of injured. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Ruslan Oliynyk.

Rescuers, medics, law enforcement officers, and other emergency services are working at the impact sites. The elimination of the consequences of the Russian shelling is ongoing.

Later, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that as a result of the Russian missile strike on Kyiv region, 10 people were killed and about 100 others were injured to varying degrees of severity. According to him, the number of victims and injured is being clarified.

Regarding this war crime, the Office of the Prosecutor General is exercising procedural guidance in the criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

Additionally, another criminal proceeding has been initiated under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine concerning possible improper performance of official duties during the organization and conduct of the event, which, according to preliminary data, led to deaths and other serious consequences.

As noted by the Prosecutor General, the investigation must establish who made the decision to hold the event where the tragedy occurred, who approved the location, time, and format of its conduct, what security measures were provided, and whether the danger was properly assessed under martial law conditions.

"War does not exempt from responsibility for managerial decisions. On the contrary, it requires maximum professionalism, caution, and awareness of every step," emphasized Ruslan Kravchenko.

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