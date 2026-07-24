Verification of Documents and Military Registration Documents: What is the Difference and Who Has Such Authority

Military registration documents can be checked not only by police officers but also by servicemen of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (authorized for this) and border guards (within the border zone).

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Verification of ordinary citizen documents and verification of military registration documents have different grounds and procedures. This was reminded by the Poltava Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center.

As noted by the Poltava TRSSC, verification of personal documents of Ukrainian citizens is carried out by police officers in accordance with Article 32 of the Law of Ukraine "On the National Police." Such verification is possible only in cases defined by law — for example, if a person is at the scene of an offense or if there are other grounds provided by law.

At the same time, verification of military registration documents is regulated by other legal norms. It is provided for by the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law" and the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization."

During martial law and mobilization, military registration documents may be checked for male citizens of Ukraine. Such powers are held not only by police officers but also by authorized servicemen of the TRSSC, as well as border guards — within the border zone.

The TRSSC emphasized that during the verification of military registration documents, additional grounds, as in the case of police verification of personal documents, are not required by law.

Men of conscription age are obliged to carry military registration documents with them and present them upon request of authorized persons.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", martial law and general mobilization continue in Ukraine, which the Verkhovna Rada regularly extends based on relevant presidential decrees. During this period, men aged 18 to 60 are required to carry military registration documents and present them upon request of authorized persons.

At the same time, the legislation establishes obligations not only for citizens but also for representatives of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (TRSSC), who carry out the verification of military registration documents.

The procedure for conscription of citizens for military service during mobilization, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 560 dated May 16, 2024, defines the procedure for such verification. In particular, an authorized representative of the TRSSC must not only check the citizen’s documents but also introduce themselves and present documents confirming their status and authority.

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