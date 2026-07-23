The High Council of Justice took a pause in the decision on the disability of prosecutor Kryvoruchko, who was sanctioned by the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors in the 'MSEC case'

The High Council of Justice announced a recess in the consideration of prosecutor Andriy Kryvoruchko's complaint against the decision of the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors.

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At the meeting of the High Council of Justice, the complaint of the head of the department for combating violations of human rights in law enforcement and penitentiary spheres of the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Andriy Kryvoruchko, against the decision of the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors dated April 1, 2026, No. 181dp-26, imposing a disciplinary sanction on him, was reviewed.

Case circumstances

Andriy Kryvoruchko has been working in the prosecutor’s office since April 1998. He has held the position of head of the department for combating violations of human rights in law enforcement and penitentiary spheres of the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office since September 29, 2022.

On July 18, 2025, the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors received a disciplinary complaint from the acting head of the General Inspectorate of the Office of the Prosecutor General. The basis was numerous media publications during 2024–2025 regarding the mass issuance by medical-social expert commissions (MSEC) of knowingly false conclusions about establishing disability to officials of state bodies, including prosecutors.

It was noted that certain civil servants and prosecutors, knowing the falsity of the documents, used them to illegally obtain disability pensions at the expense of the State Budget. The issue gained significant public resonance and was even discussed on October 22, 2024, at a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, following which an appropriate decision was made.

Prosecutor Andriy Kryvoruchko was granted a permanent Group II disability on August 15, 2017 (after initially being assigned Group III). At the time of disability establishment, he already had significant experience in the prosecutor’s office (over 19 years, currently more than 27 years) and had been receiving a length-of-service pension since June 2016. At the same time, he did not apply for a disability pension.

The complainant indicated that in a situation where media disseminated information that humiliated the honor, dignity, and business reputation of the prosecutor and the authority of the prosecutor’s office in general, Andriy Kryvoruchko did not take any proper measures to refute it and confirm the legality of his status as a person with a disability.

Decision of the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors

As a result of the official investigation appointed by the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the facts of disability establishment and receipt of a length-of-service pension were confirmed.

The commission concluded that prosecutor Andriy Kryvoruchko did not take any active measures aimed at confirming the legality of the acquired status of a person with a disability in a way that would eliminate reasonable public doubts and protect the authority of the prosecutor’s office. In particular, he did not initiate an alternative verification, did not apply to competent authorities with relevant medical documents, and did not publicly demonstrate his integrity.

The Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors qualified such actions as a disciplinary offense under paragraphs 5 and 6 of part one of Article 43 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Prosecutor’s Office" (committing acts that disgrace the title of prosecutor and violating the rules of prosecutorial ethics).

As a result of the consideration, the commission held Andriy Kryvoruchko disciplinarily liable and imposed a sanction in the form of a one-year prohibition on transfer to a higher-level prosecutor’s office and appointment to a higher position in the prosecutor’s office where he holds a position.

What the High Council of Justice decided

After discussion, the High Council of Justice decided to announce a recess in the consideration of the complaint of the head of the department for combating violations of human rights in law enforcement and penitentiary spheres of the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Andriy Kryvoruchko, against the decision of the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors.

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