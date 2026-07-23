Girl on electric bicycle hit a child — court punished her mother

The injured child with a closed head injury, concussion, and bruises on the back was hospitalized at the Kolomyia Central District Hospital.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Kolomyia City District Court found a local resident guilty of failing to fulfill parental duties. The woman was fined 850 hryvnias because her underage daughter on an electric bicycle hit a 4-year-old child.

Circumstances of the case

According to the case materials No. 346/3324/26, the incident occurred on May 24 around 3:00 PM near the Yuri Ruf Lake in Kolomyia. The girl, together with a friend, was riding an electric bicycle in a pedestrian zone, where she lost control and hit a young child.

As a result of the accident, the 4-year-old girl was hospitalized at the Kolomyia Central District Hospital. She was diagnosed with a closed head injury, concussion, and bruises on her back.

The mother herself did not appear at the court hearing but submitted a statement admitting her guilt. The court examined the case materials, including the police report and video recordings from the scene, and also heard the explanations of the woman’s daughter.

The minor said that she did not manage to brake before the child. According to her, the victim hit the front wheel of the bicycle and flew to the side. The girl noted that she will be more careful in the future.

What the court decided

The judge found the girl’s mother guilty of failing to fulfill parental duties and fined her 850 hryvnias. In addition, the woman must pay 660 hryvnias in court fees.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the idea to ban minors from using electric scooters and fine their parents 10,000 hryvnias did not receive enough support in Kyiv. Despite the fact that the issue of safety when using personal electric transport is increasingly becoming a subject of public discussion, the relevant initiative failed to gather the necessary number of votes for consideration by the Kyiv City Council.

A petition on the official website of the Kyiv City Council calling to prohibit persons under 18 from using electric scooters and to introduce a fine of 10,000 hryvnias for parents who allow their children to operate them did not gather the required number of votes.