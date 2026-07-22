120 thousand for a car for veterans: a new compensation mechanism is being prepared in the Verkhovna Rada

A thousand veterans may receive 120 thousand hryvnias for a car as early as 2026.

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A new type of state assistance will be introduced for veterans. Members of parliament propose to supplement the system of benefits for persons with disabilities due to the war with the right to partial compensation for a purchased car. Instead of waiting for years in queues for a "free" car, the state offers cash for independent purchase. Registered draft laws No. 15433 and No. 15434 introduce a mechanism for partial compensation of the cost of transport.

The right to transport mobility is extremely important for the integration of persons with disabilities into social life. For a long time, the main support model in Ukraine was the free provision of a car upon medical indication.

However, the system of free car provision is effectively outdated. Long queues, complicated procedures, strict requirements, and lack of real freedom to use the vehicle have made it ineffective. Instead of quick assistance, people often waited for years for a car that by the time of receipt might no longer meet their needs.

Today, given the significant increase in the number of veterans with severe injuries, there is a need to introduce a more flexible and modern tool. Draft laws No. 15433 and No. 15434 aim to create an alternative: the right to independently choose a car and receive partial compensation of its cost from the state.

That is, a person independently chooses and buys a vehicle, and the state compensates part of its cost.

Persons with disabilities due to the war of groups I and II will be able to receive such compensation.

Payments will be made from the State Budget of Ukraine, and the specific procedure for granting compensation, its amount, conditions, and list of necessary documents will be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

The new system provides much more freedom of choice: a veteran will be able to select a car that meets their specific needs, not just one available under the state program. At the same time, the final compensation conditions will depend on the government order developed after the law is adopted.

Phased launch

The introduction of the new system will not be instantaneous. The draft law provides for a phased transition to avoid a sharp burden on the state budget and give the government time to work out the payment mechanism.

At the first stage, until January 1, 2029, the right to partial compensation of the car cost will be granted only to persons with disabilities due to the war of group I.

After January 1, 2029, the program is planned to be expanded. Veterans with disabilities of group II will also be able to use the compensation.

This approach is explained not only by the state’s financial capabilities. Initially, the government must assess the real number of potential recipients, test the compensation mechanism, determine the required funding volumes, and eliminate possible administrative problems. Only after that is the program planned to be scaled to a wider circle of veterans.

The project proposes a gradual transition to a new support model that should replace the ineffective system of free car provision.

Financial provision: project No. 15434

The direct implementation of the right to mobility is impossible without changes to the 2026 Budget. Project No. 15434 proposes to allocate 120 million hryvnias to the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

Budget program parameters for 2026:

compensation is planned for approximately 1000 persons .

. the payment amount per person: the average compensation amount is calculated at 120 thousand hryvnias.

the authors propose to redistribute expenditures by reducing funding for other programs. In particular, it is proposed to cut 60 million hryvnias from the Ministry of Culture’s strategic communications and 60 million hryvnias from the Ministry of Energy’s coal industry restructuring expenses.

The new mechanism does not replace the current system of free car provision but expands veterans' opportunities by giving them the right to choose. Alongside receiving a car from the state, an alternative will appear — to independently purchase a vehicle and receive partial compensation of its cost.

It is expected that this will allow veterans to obtain their own transport faster, facilitate access to treatment, rehabilitation, work, and education. At the same time, the new model will make the use of budget funds more flexible and transparent.

Although funding in 2026 is calculated for only about 1000 veterans, draft laws No. 15433 and No. 15434 lay the foundation for long-term reform. Their main goal is not just to help with buying a car but to provide people who lost their health defending Ukraine with greater independence, mobility, and the opportunity to fully return to active life.

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