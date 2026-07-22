Fake licenses, holograms, and TCC seals were made in a garage — an underground production was uncovered in Zakarpattia

A 39-year-old native of Uzhhorod produced forgeries, while two of his accomplices searched for clients, took orders, and passed them to the executor.

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In Zakarpattia, law enforcement officers uncovered an underground workshop where forged documents were made and sold. According to the investigation, fake driver’s licenses with hologram imitations, birth certificates, and other official documents, including European-style ones, were printed in an ordinary garage.

As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, during searches, law enforcement seized equipment for making forgeries, holographic elements, finished fake documents, as well as about 60 printing plates of seals and stamps of state bodies.

Among the seized items were printing plates of TCC institutions, diplomatic missions, the State Emergency Service, MSEC, ministries, and private notaries.

According to the investigation, the organizer of the forgery production was a 39-year-old native of Uzhhorod. Two of his accomplices, as law enforcement believes, were engaged in finding clients, taking orders, and passing them to the executor.

The cost of one fake driver’s license ranged from 20,000 to 25,000 hryvnias.

Prosecutors of the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor’s Office notified three suspects of suspicion under part 2 of article 199 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Poltava found a man guilty of forging documents about family composition and a child’s birth certificate to obtain a deferral from mobilization. He was fined for this.