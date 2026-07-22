  1. In Ukraine

Not all Soviet work experience will be counted towards the pension — what exceptions exist

17:20, 22 July 2026 157
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The same period of work cannot be used simultaneously for pension assignment in Ukraine and another country.
Not all Soviet work experience will be counted towards the pension — what exceptions exist
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Years of work acquired during the USSR era will not always be considered when assigning a pension in Ukraine. The Pension Fund explained that insurance periods may include work periods acquired before January 1, 1992, in the territories of the former Soviet republics. This applies not only to work in Ukraine but also in other union republics if such inclusion is provided for by international agreements.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

This concerns work periods in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Estonia. In some cases, such experience may also be considered privileged if the person worked in positions that granted the right to early retirement.

At the same time, the law establishes a number of restrictions. The same period of work cannot be used simultaneously for pension assignment in Ukraine and another country. If a person is already receiving a pension abroad for this work period, it cannot be counted again in Ukraine.

Also, work periods performed on a rotational basis or business trips to other USSR republics before 1992 will not be counted separately if the employee was officially employed in Ukraine. In such cases, Ukraine is considered the place of work, and business trips do not form a separate insurance period.

To include such periods, citizens must inform the Pension Fund when applying whether they receive a pension from another country for the corresponding work period. If necessary, supporting documents must be provided. If it is impossible to obtain them independently, the Pension Fund may request information from the competent authorities of the other country.

If the information is confirmed, the relevant years of work may be included in the insurance period, and if this affects the person’s pension rights, the pension may be recalculated.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", Ukrainian legislation guarantees certain pensioners who have reached the age of 65 a minimum pension payment. It is set at 40% of the minimum wage but cannot be less than the subsistence minimum for persons who have lost their ability to work.

The Pension Fund of Ukraine explained that such an increase is carried out automatically but does not apply to all pensioners. To carry out the recalculation, it is necessary to meet a number of conditions defined by law.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Mobilization is not "irreversible" if a man was drafted despite an active deferment — court decision

Mobilization is not "irreversible" if a man was drafted despite an active deferment — court decision

13:15, 21 July 2026 8k
DNA confirmed the paternity of the deceased serviceman, but his mother disagreed with the court's decision: what the appeal decided

DNA confirmed the paternity of the deceased serviceman, but his mother disagreed with the court's decision: what the appeal decided

11:45, 21 July 2026 10k
Military serviceman died of a heart attack — The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center blocked access to 15 million UAH, but the court sided with the family

Military serviceman died of a heart attack — The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center blocked access to 15 million UAH, but the court sided with the family

12:19, 20 July 2026 16k
Persons who confidentially cooperated with intelligence and the SBU may receive combatant status

Persons who confidentially cooperated with intelligence and the SBU may receive combatant status

10:00, 21 July 2026 8k
Parents of a soldier who died in a car accident during leave were denied a payment of 15 million UAH: the court sided with the family

Parents of a soldier who died in a car accident during leave were denied a payment of 15 million UAH: the court sided with the family

16:50, 21 July 2026 4k
Mandatory share in inheritance prevails over the will: The Supreme Court recognized inheritance certificates as invalid

Mandatory share in inheritance prevails over the will: The Supreme Court recognized inheritance certificates as invalid

10:30, 21 July 2026 7k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

120 thousand for a car for veterans: a new compensation mechanism is being prepared in the Verkhovna Rada

A thousand veterans may receive 120 thousand hryvnias for a car as early as 2026.

Criminal Code of the Future: Working Group to Submit the Draft of the Largest Criminal Law Reform to the President

9 degrees of severity and 5 types of punishments: analyzing the new structure of the criminal law.

The High Council of Justice found violations in a series of decisions on determining the place of residence of children with the father: the judge was punished

Judge Oleg Ivanytsky of the Zboriv District Court of Ternopil region systematically determined the place of residence of children with the father without proper verification of circumstances.

Fine up to 17 thousand hryvnias and confiscation: Ukraine plans to introduce new penalties for collectors

The bill proposes to regulate the circulation of private museum collections, introduce their state expertise and registration, as well as strengthen liability for violations in this area.

Children on TikTok Have Started Earning Thousands, but Their Rights Are Still Unprotected: Why Ukraine Needs Rules for Young Influencers

How Europe protects young bloggers and why it's time for Ukraine to act.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]