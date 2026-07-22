Not all Soviet work experience will be counted towards the pension — what exceptions exist

The same period of work cannot be used simultaneously for pension assignment in Ukraine and another country.

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Years of work acquired during the USSR era will not always be considered when assigning a pension in Ukraine. The Pension Fund explained that insurance periods may include work periods acquired before January 1, 1992, in the territories of the former Soviet republics. This applies not only to work in Ukraine but also in other union republics if such inclusion is provided for by international agreements.

This concerns work periods in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Estonia. In some cases, such experience may also be considered privileged if the person worked in positions that granted the right to early retirement.

At the same time, the law establishes a number of restrictions. The same period of work cannot be used simultaneously for pension assignment in Ukraine and another country. If a person is already receiving a pension abroad for this work period, it cannot be counted again in Ukraine.

Also, work periods performed on a rotational basis or business trips to other USSR republics before 1992 will not be counted separately if the employee was officially employed in Ukraine. In such cases, Ukraine is considered the place of work, and business trips do not form a separate insurance period.

To include such periods, citizens must inform the Pension Fund when applying whether they receive a pension from another country for the corresponding work period. If necessary, supporting documents must be provided. If it is impossible to obtain them independently, the Pension Fund may request information from the competent authorities of the other country.

If the information is confirmed, the relevant years of work may be included in the insurance period, and if this affects the person’s pension rights, the pension may be recalculated.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", Ukrainian legislation guarantees certain pensioners who have reached the age of 65 a minimum pension payment. It is set at 40% of the minimum wage but cannot be less than the subsistence minimum for persons who have lost their ability to work.

The Pension Fund of Ukraine explained that such an increase is carried out automatically but does not apply to all pensioners. To carry out the recalculation, it is necessary to meet a number of conditions defined by law.