In Ivano-Frankivsk, police broke a man's leg and instead of an ambulance took him to a military enlistment and social support center – ombudsman

According to the man, despite his injuries and requests to call an ambulance, he was taken to one of the military enlistment and social support centers in Ivano-Frankivsk.

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The Office of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights initiated an investigation into the statement of a man about the possible use of physical force against him during mobilization activities in Ivano-Frankivsk.

As reported by the ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, the man contacted him with a complaint, stating that force was used against him during mobilization activities.

According to the complainant, two police officers near the entrance of a building, without identifying themselves or explaining the reasons for their actions, applied physical force to him, resulting in two fractures: a closed fracture of the right leg and the left arm.

The ombudsman noted that, according to the victim, despite his injuries and requests to call an ambulance, he was taken to one of the territorial centers of recruitment and social support in Ivano-Frankivsk.

"Due to the injuries, the man could not move independently, fell out of the vehicle, and lay on the pavement for about 15 minutes. Instead of help, he said he heard accusations of 'simulation'," reported Dmytro Lubinets.

The ombudsman also stated that the man’s statement was not entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations.

After the intervention of the Ombudsman’s Office, the prosecutor’s office opened a criminal case under Part 2 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"When lawlessness, use of force, ignoring basic human rights, and lack of proper investigation of the actions of representatives of the military enlistment centers remain unpunished, these practices begin to spread. Other institutions and law enforcement agencies adopt them, perceiving this as an acceptable norm of behavior," the ombudsman noted.

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