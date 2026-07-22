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Four heads of the territorial departments of the SEB failed the certification

16:24, 22 July 2026 55
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Officials failed to pass the certification.
Four heads of the territorial departments of the SEB failed the certification
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Four heads of the territorial departments of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine failed the certification and did not score the required number of points. This was reported by the SEB.

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The following did not pass the certification:

Serhiy Muntyan — head of the Territorial Department of the SEB in Odesa region;

Oleh Borysenko — head of the Territorial Department of the SEB in Chernivtsi region;

Serhiy Zhuravlyov — acting head of the Territorial Department of the SEB in Volyn region;

Oleksiy Drozd — acting head of the Territorial Department of the SEB in Kyiv region.

In addition, the re-certification was not passed by the head of the Material and Technical Support Department Yevhen Berezovyi and the deputy head of the department – head of the SEB Interests Representation and Legal Work Organization Department of the Territorial Bodies of the Legal Department Iryna Reznikova.

Earlier, SEB Director Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi reported that more than 64% of the managers subject to evaluation in the first stage of certification left the Bureau.

This concerns the evaluation of heads of central apparatus units, their deputies, heads of territorial departments, and their deputies.

According to Tsyvinskyi, for an agency undergoing reform while performing tasks to combat economic offenses, such personnel changes are unprecedented.

In June, the SEB director noted that out of 50 employees subject to evaluation at the first stage, 18 managers reached the interview stage. Another 21 employees left the SEB before the certification began, 7 resigned during the process, and 4 did not score the passing mark and were dismissed by decision of the certification commissions.

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