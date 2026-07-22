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In Chernihiv region, a Telegram channel administrator was tried for messages about places of summons delivery

17:01, 22 July 2026 155
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The accused served as the channel administrator since January 2026.
In Chernihiv region, a Telegram channel administrator was tried for messages about places of summons delivery
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In Pryluky, Chernihiv region, the court found the administrator of a Telegram channel guilty of publishing information about the locations of law enforcement officers and representatives of the territorial recruitment center during mobilization activities.

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Case circumstances

According to case materials No. 742/2508/26, the man was the administrator of the Telegram channel since January 2026. He personally posted messages about the routes of mobile groups of the Territorial Recruitment Center tied to specific locations and landmarks.

According to the court, such information was spread among the residents of Pryluky and Pryluky district, which complicated the execution of notification measures for those liable for military service.

During the trial, the accused admitted guilt, expressed sincere remorse, and asked not to impose a harsh punishment. He also stated that he transferred 20,000 hryvnias for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Court decision

The court found the man guilty under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He was sentenced to five years of imprisonment.

At the same time, the court released the man from serving the sentence with a probation period of one year.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", military personnel of the Territorial Recruitment Centers and Staff are mostly soldiers with combat experience, many of whom have been on the front lines and have injuries. Obstructing their lawful activities during mobilization measures entails criminal liability. This was reported by the Chernivtsi Regional Territorial Recruitment Center and Staff.

In Mykolaiv region, the court sentenced a man who spread information via Telegram and Viber about the locations of notification groups of the Territorial Recruitment Center and law enforcement officers. According to the investigation, such messages helped those liable for military service avoid summons delivery and complicated the conduct of mobilization activities.

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