Syrskyi dismissed from the position of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Drapatyi appointed to this position — decrees

On July 22, decrees were published about the dismissal of Oleksandr Syrskyi from the position of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the appointment of Mykhailo Drapatyi to this position.

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As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", on July 21, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine would be Mykhailo Drapatyi.

On July 22, decrees by Volodymyr Zelenskyy were published regarding the dismissal of Oleksandr Syrskyi from the position of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the appointment of Mykhailo Drapatyi to this position.

The corresponding decree No. 627/2026 on the dismissal of Oleksandr Syrskyi was signed by the Head of State on July 22, 2026.

«Dismiss Syrskyi Oleksandr Stanislavovych from the position of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,» the decree states.

Also, by decree No. 628/2026, Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Mykhailo Drapatyi from the position of Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

«Dismiss Drapatyi Mykhailo Vasylovych from the position of Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,» the document notes.

At the same time, by decree No. 630/2026, the President appointed Mykhailo Drapatyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

«Appoint Drapatyi Mykhailo Vasylovych as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,» the decree states.

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