Mykhailo Drapatyi Assumed the Duties of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Named the Tasks Set by Zelensky

Mykhailo Drapatyi announced that he has assumed the duties of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, named the new Chief of the General Staff, and spoke about the tasks set by the President of Ukraine.

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Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi announced that he has assumed the duties of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Drapatyi, the Chief of the General Staff in his team will be Major General Ihor Skybyuk, who previously served as the commander of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“I thank the President of Ukraine for supporting this decision,” Drapatyi said.

He said that he met Ihor Skybyuk in 2022 in southern Ukraine when they jointly commanded the operation to liberate the Kherson region from a single command post.

“Since then, I know him as a commander who can be trusted in difficult circumstances and whose decisions, experience, and inner principles can be relied upon,” emphasized the new Commander-in-Chief.

At the same time, Drapatyi stressed that a difficult job awaits the team ahead.

“We work without loud promises, with responsibility for our decisions and respect for the people who hold the front and help Ukraine stand firm,” Drapatyi said.

According to him, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky set clear tasks for the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: to continue and strengthen offensive actions in all domains, plan new operations behind enemy lines, develop the military and military technologies, and also increase the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall, Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Mykhailo Drapatyi will become the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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