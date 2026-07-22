Serhiy Koretskyi and Ruslan Stefanchuk discussed improving the quality of government bills

Serhiy Koretskyi stated that a detailed analysis of international obligations will be conducted to synchronize their implementation with the parliament.

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Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretskyi reported that together with the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, they identified specific steps to strengthen coordination between the government and the parliament.

According to him, the Government will regularly hold meetings with faction and group leaders.

"We agreed to strengthen coordination between committees and ministries.

We are restoring the work of the Coalition Council to improve the quality of government bills and ensure effective interaction between the Cabinet of Ministers and the Verkhovna Rada.

A detailed analysis of international obligations will be conducted to synchronize their implementation with the parliament. In the future, we agreed to coordinate our positions in dialogue with partners. We will also conduct a review of the transitional provisions of each law that contain assignments for the Cabinet of Ministers," he said.

Serhiy Koretskyi added that they also discussed preparing the Government’s Activity Program. Priorities for legislative work were defined. First and foremost, these are support for the Defense Forces, Ukraine’s integration into the EU, and social policy.

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