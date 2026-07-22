Igor Skybyuk appointed as the new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of Anatoliy Hnatov — decrees

Anatoliy Hnatov has been dismissed from the position of Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Igor Skybyuk has been appointed as the new Chief of the General Staff.

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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed decree No. 629/2026, which dismissed Anatoliy Hnatov from the position of Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The head of state also signed decree No. 631/2026 appointing Major General Igor Skybyuk as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It should be noted that Igor Skybyuk is a Hero of Ukraine and an officer of the Air Assault Forces. He participated in the battles for Ilovaisk and Debaltseve, was wounded in 2014, returned to service after treatment, and in 2022 led the defense of Kyiv.

Later, he commanded the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade, which took part in the liberation of Izium during the Kharkiv counteroffensive. It was for this operation that Skybyuk was awarded the title Hero of Ukraine.

Recall that Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Mykhailo Drapatyi will become the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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