Court in Bukovina fined a TCC employee for mistakes during mobilization — what he did

The court imposed a fine of 17 thousand UAH on him.

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The Sokyriany District Court of Chernivtsi region found a serviceman of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCC and SSP) guilty of negligent attitude towards service during mobilization activities. He was fined 17 thousand hryvnias.

Circumstances of the case

As stated in the case materials No. 722/1179/26, the head of the group for reviewing and supporting administrative offenses of one of the territorial recruitment centers improperly performed his duties.

While working with conscripts, the official received information from a man that he was already serving in the military but did not verify this data in the "Oberig" registry. Because of this, a soldier who had been mobilized back in July 2024 was called up for service again.

The case materials indicate that at the time of the repeated call-up, this serviceman was in the status of unauthorized absence from the unit (UAU).

Additionally, in May 2026, the TCC official did not check the grounds for deferral for another man. Despite his submitted application for deferral, he was mobilized.

What the court decided

The accused did not appear at the hearing but admitted his guilt in writing.

For negligent attitude towards military service, the court imposed an administrative penalty in the form of a 17 thousand hryvnias fine. The court’s decision can still be appealed.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Volochysk District Court of Khmelnytskyi region found a serviceman of the TCC and SSP guilty of negligent attitude towards military service during a special period. During notification activities, he failed to conduct mandatory video recording of communication with a citizen, as required by the Ministry of Defense instructions.