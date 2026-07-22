Admission-2026: what not to do after submitting an application to avoid losing priority

If the application is canceled before it is processed by the educational institution, the applicant can submit a new one with the same priority within the established limit and submission deadlines.

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After submitting an application for admission to a higher education institution through the electronic cabinet, applicants can no longer arbitrarily change key data. In particular, this concerns the chosen university, specialty, and application priority.

As explained by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, before confirming the application, applicants need to carefully check all the information, because after submission such data can no longer be changed.

This concerns:

selected educational institutions;

specialty;

form of study — budget or contract;

application priority;

phone number;

uploaded photo.

After submission, the application receives the status "Registered." At this stage, it can still be canceled without losing priority — but only until the moment it begins to be processed by the educational institution.

If the applicant canceled the application while it had the status "Registered," they can submit a new application with the same priority within the established deadlines and application limits.

At the same time, the status "Requires clarification" does not mean the need to resubmit the document. In this case, the applicant can only add or correct the data requested by the specific educational institution.

In 2026, applications for admission will be accepted until 18:00 on August 1.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", from July 19, Ukraine will start accepting applications to higher education institutions. Applicants who successfully pass the national multidisciplinary test (NMT) will be able to submit documents through electronic cabinets, and certain categories of applicants will be able to use special admission conditions. The Ministry of Education and Science explained who is entitled to benefits and quotas, which documents need to be prepared, and the deadlines for confirming their status.