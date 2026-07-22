Selection for Deputy Head Positions of the SJA: Candidate Ranking Approved After Interviews

The working group conducted interviews with candidates for the positions of deputy heads of the State Judicial Administration.

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On July 20, the working group on the selection of candidates for the positions of deputy heads of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine conducted interviews with candidates for 2 deputy head positions of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine. This was reported by the High Council of Justice.

Based on the results of the interviews, the working group on the selection of candidates for the positions of deputy heads of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine identified 4 candidates recommended to the High Council of Justice for appointment to 2 deputy head positions of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine:

Violeta Volodymyrivna Myshkina;

Ruslan Vitaliyovych Kholod;

Sviatoslav Petrovych Onishchuk;

Dmytro Vasylovych Bovsunovskyi.

Ranking of candidates for the positions of Deputy Head of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine based on the interview results:

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