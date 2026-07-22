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Selection for Deputy Head Positions of the SJA: Candidate Ranking Approved After Interviews

14:54, 22 July 2026 329
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The working group conducted interviews with candidates for the positions of deputy heads of the State Judicial Administration.
Selection for Deputy Head Positions of the SJA: Candidate Ranking Approved After Interviews
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On July 20, the working group on the selection of candidates for the positions of deputy heads of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine conducted interviews with candidates for 2 deputy head positions of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine. This was reported by the High Council of Justice.

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Based on the results of the interviews, the working group on the selection of candidates for the positions of deputy heads of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine identified 4 candidates recommended to the High Council of Justice for appointment to 2 deputy head positions of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine:

Violeta Volodymyrivna Myshkina;

Ruslan Vitaliyovych Kholod;

Sviatoslav Petrovych Onishchuk;

Dmytro Vasylovych Bovsunovskyi.

Ranking of candidates for the positions of Deputy Head of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine based on the interview results:

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