Mykola Kalashnyk, Minister for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport: The New Face of the Government

Mykola Kalashnyk: from rebuilding Kyiv region to a government portfolio.

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The appointment of Mykola Kalashnyk as Minister for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine on July 16, 2026, continued the course of strengthening the government with specialists who have practical management experience. He represents a new generation of public administrators who worked to ensure the stable operation of the capital region amid wartime challenges.

Mykola Kalashnyk’s career path is an example of consistent professional growth—from a specialist in a district state administration to the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, and later a member of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. As a minister, he is responsible for implementing state policy in the areas of recovery, infrastructure development, and the country’s transport system.

Mykola Volodymyrovych Kalashnyk was born on May 22, 1990, in Kyiv. He received a diverse education combining military training, economics, and public administration.

In 2011, he graduated from the Ivan Chernyakhovsky National Defense University of Ukraine, earning the rank of junior lieutenant in reserve.

In 2013, he graduated with honors from Kyiv National University of Trade and Economics with a degree in "Management of Foreign Economic Activity," obtaining a master’s qualification, and in 2015 he became a candidate of economic sciences.

In 2018, he graduated with honors from the National Academy of Public Administration under the President of Ukraine, specializing in "Regional Management" (Master of Public Administration).

Since 2022, he has been an associate professor at the Department of Marketing, Economics, Management, and Administration, combining scientific activity with public service.

Career Beginning

Mykola Kalashnyk’s professional path began in the private sector, but soon he moved to work in the municipal and public sectors.

From 2011 to 2012, he worked as a customs broker at VENT-SERVICE LLC, after which he held positions as an economist and deputy head of the department at the Communal Enterprise "Directorate for Management and Maintenance of Non-Residential Fund of Darnytskyi District."

From 2013 to 2020, he worked at the Darnytskyi District State Administration of Kyiv, progressing from chief specialist and head of a specialized department to head of the administration apparatus.

Head of Kyiv Region and Ministerial Appointment

In March 2025, Mykola Kalashnyk was appointed head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration — chief of the regional military administration. Prior to this, his candidacy was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, and the corresponding decree was signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

For his significant contribution to strengthening the country’s defense capability and supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Kalashnyk has been awarded numerous state and departmental honors. Among them are the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine awards: medals "For Assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine" and "For Strengthening Defense Capability," the honorary badge of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the honorary badge "For Assistance to the Military."

He has also been awarded the President of Ukraine’s distinction "For the Defense of Ukraine" and the Order "For Merit" III degree.

On July 16, 2026, Mykola Kalashnyk was appointed Minister for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine, entrusted with one of the key areas of the country’s post-war reconstruction.

For Mykola Kalashnyk, a year of leading the Kyiv Regional State Administration was not just a test of martial law but a springboard to the Cabinet of Ministers. Practical experience managing a critical region became an argument for his appointment to a government position.

As minister, among the key priorities of his work are expected to be the modernization of transport infrastructure, digitalization of the sector, increasing transparency of recovery processes, and effective use of international financial assistance.

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