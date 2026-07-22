What Awaits a Soldier in the Military Unit When Meeting a Notification Group of the Territorial Recruitment Center

What powers do the notification groups of the Territorial Recruitment Center have regarding soldiers who have left the military unit without permission.

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During general mobilization, notification groups of the territorial recruitment and social support centers perform not only the function of delivering summons. In cases provided by law, they may detain certain categories of persons, including servicemen who have left the military unit without permission (AWOL), with subsequent transfer to the Military Law Enforcement Service.

What powers do the notification groups of the Territorial Recruitment Center have

General mobilization measures are ensured by the territorial recruitment and social support centers, which replaced military commissariats.

Direct notification of citizens in public places is carried out by special notification groups of the Territorial Recruitment Center. These groups include not only servicemen of the territorial recruitment centers but also representatives of the National Police of Ukraine.

The participation of police officers in such groups is related, in particular, to the exercise of powers to detain persons who violate military registration requirements, in cases provided by law.

What awaits a soldier in the military unit when meeting a notification group

Lawyers explained that if a serviceman has left the military unit without permission, during a meeting with the notification group of the Territorial Recruitment Center, he may be detained and handed over to the Military Law Enforcement Service.

In case of refusal to continue military service, such a person may be held criminally liable in accordance with the requirements of the law.

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