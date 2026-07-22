Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, a commander who personally was inside an IFV during the breakthrough of barricades in Mariupol and was awarded the Sword of the Queen of Great Britain, has become the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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The appointment of Mykhailo Drapatyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine marked a generational change in the country’s highest military leadership. The 43-year-old major general represents an officer corps whose professional and combat path was shaped directly by the war with Russian aggression ongoing since 2014.

The major general, who gained wide recognition after breaking through barricades in Mariupol in 2014 while inside armored personnel carrier, took command of the Ukrainian military during one of the most responsible periods in its history. Mykhailo Drapatyi’s career path is a consistent professional growth from a tank officer to commander of the Joint Forces. Choosing Mykhailo Drapatyi among 11 candidates, the President of Ukraine bet on one of the most experienced combat commanders of the new generation.

Beginning of service: from tank officer to the "flying IFV"

Mykhailo Vasylovych Drapatyi was born on November 21, 1982, in Kamianets-Podilskyi. After finishing secondary school, he enrolled in the Kharkiv Tank Troops Institute named after the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which he successfully graduated from in 2004.

After graduating in 2004, Mykhailo Drapatyi began service in the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade. However, his name became widely known to the public only with the start of Russian aggression in 2014.

In May 2014, commanding the 2nd mechanized battalion, he personally was inside an IFV that broke through the barricade of pro-Russian militants in Mariupol. Footage of this breakthrough spread worldwide and became one of the most famous symbols of resistance at the beginning of the war. After this episode, Mykhailo Drapatyi earned the unofficial nickname "commander of the flying IFV."

Within a few months, he led the exit of Ukrainian units from the "Izvarine cauldron," evacuating over 260 servicemen and about 30 pieces of equipment. The breakthrough, approximately 160 kilometers long under continuous fire, became one of the most successful operations of that period.

Brigade commander and strategic-level education: 2016–2021

In October 2016, after serving as chief of staff of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade, Mykhailo Drapatyi took command of the 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade. Under his leadership, the unit carried out combat missions in the Avdiivka area and along the Bakhmut route, earning a reputation as one of the most combat-ready formations.

In 2021, Drapatyi graduated from the National Defense University of Ukraine, where he was recognized as the best graduate at the operational-strategic level of training.

For his high academic achievements, he received the Queen of Great Britain’s ceremonial sword. The award ceremony attracted attention due to attempts by Russian propaganda to manipulate its meaning, but in Ukraine, the ritual was regarded as an element of international military tradition and recognition of the professional achievements of a Ukrainian officer.

Defense of the South and liberation of Kherson region: 2022–2024

Mykhailo Drapatyi met the full-scale Russian invasion serving as deputy commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Already in March 2022, he led the operational grouping of troops "South," which stopped the advance of Russian forces toward Kryvyi Rih and launched counteroffensive actions.

In autumn 2022, Drapatyi became one of the key commanders of the operation to liberate the right-bank part of Kherson region. After its completion, he continued to command the operational grouping of troops "Kherson," responsible for the defense and stabilization of the liberated territories, holding this position until January 2024.

From defense of Kharkiv region to leadership of the Armed Forces (2024–2026)

In 2024, Mykhailo Drapatyi was appointed commander of the operational-tactical grouping "Kharkiv," which held back a new Russian offensive in the northern part of the region. Under his leadership, Ukrainian forces stabilized the situation, thwarted enemy plans for further advancement, and organized the defense of Vovchansk.

In November 2024, Drapatyi headed the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. After a Russian missile strike on a training center in Sumy region in June 2025, he submitted a resignation report, declaring readiness to take responsibility as commander. At the same time, the President of Ukraine transferred him to the position of commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which he held until his appointment as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On July 21, 2026, Mykhailo Drapatyi was appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Before this, he progressed from commander of a mechanized battalion to commander of the Joint Forces, earning a reputation as one of the most experienced combat generals of the modern Ukrainian army.

During his service, Mykhailo Drapatyi became a full cavalier of the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, was awarded the Cross of Combat Merit and the distinction "People’s Hero of Ukraine." His many years of combat experience, gained directly on the front line, established his authority both among servicemen and within the professional military community. Throughout his career, he advanced from battalion commander to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, leading troops on the most challenging front-line directions.

One of the features of his leadership style is the willingness to take responsibility. Over more than two decades of service, Mykhailo Drapatyi has risen from tank platoon commander to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The combat experience gained in the most difficult operations of the Russo-Ukrainian war shaped him as one of the country’s key military leaders. In his new position, he faces tasks of developing the Armed Forces, implementing modern approaches to troop management, and adapting the army to the challenges of modern warfare.

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