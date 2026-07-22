  1. Legislation
  2. / Sud Info

Ukrainians Can Initiate Checks of Judges' Declarations: What Opportunities the New Law Provides

09:50, 22 July 2026 109
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
If the High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ) concludes that the appeal is justified, it will request the necessary information from the judge and other bodies and conduct an investigation.
Ukrainians Can Initiate Checks of Judges' Declarations: What Opportunities the New Law Provides
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Any citizen of Ukraine, even if they are not a participant in a court case but have information that a judge has indicated false information in their integrity declaration, has the right to apply to the High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ).

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

To do this, it is necessary to provide appropriate justification, supporting materials, or documents so that the HQCJ can verify this information. After that, the corresponding legal procedure begins.

This was emphasized by the Committee on Legal Policy when commenting on the Law on Improving Judges' Integrity Declarations and Their Family Relations 4905-IX, which recently came into force.

If the HQCJ concludes that the appeal is justified, it will request the necessary information from the judge and other bodies and conduct an investigation.

The investigation may concern various circumstances, including:

  • concealment or submission of false information regarding property;
  • visiting temporarily occupied territories;
  • public statements that may indicate non-recognition of Ukraine’s state sovereignty;
  • other violations of integrity requirements.

The Verkhovna Rada notes that mechanisms of public control over judges in Ukraine are among the broadest. Citizens can use information from open sources or media and appeal to the relevant bodies demanding verification of possible violations.

If it is established that a judge submitted false information, this may have legal consequences. This includes possible disciplinary liability and, in some cases, dismissal from office.

For example, property issues, around which various corruption risks most often arise. In Ukraine, these are checked within six different procedures that partially overlap — within the verification of a judge’s property declaration, qualification assessment, competitions for judicial positions, disciplinary procedures, criminal proceedings, and integrity declaration checks.

In each of these procedures, any citizen of Ukraine can file a complaint or statement regarding any judge. This is the mechanism of public control.

At the same time, the Committee noted that this Law should not complicate the main function of the High Qualification Commission of Judges — the selection of judges.

That is, if relevant complaints about judges are received, they must be as well-founded as possible so that this does not turn into a tool for spam or pressure on judges.

And if violations in the activities of individual judges or facts of submitting false information are found, the HQCJ should conduct the investigation in compliance with all procedures provided by the Law. And if someone committed a violation, they should be held accountable fairly and punished accordingly.

As noted by "Judicial-Legal Newspaper", instead of several different reports, judges will submit one integrated declaration. Reporting will be completed electronically on the official website of the High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ) annually by May 1.

It will consist of a clear list of statements where one must choose "confirm" or "do not confirm," and detailed information about relatives.

The HQCJ receives the authority to conduct checks based on information from any person that reasonably indicates the inaccuracy of the data.

The investigation may be initiated no later than three years from the date of submission of the declaration.

If the information about inaccuracy is confirmed, the materials are transferred to the disciplinary proceedings body (the High Council of Justice).

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

DNA confirmed the paternity of the deceased serviceman, but his mother disagreed with the court's decision: what the appeal decided

DNA confirmed the paternity of the deceased serviceman, but his mother disagreed with the court's decision: what the appeal decided

11:45, 21 July 2026 8k
Persons who confidentially cooperated with intelligence and the SBU may receive combatant status

Persons who confidentially cooperated with intelligence and the SBU may receive combatant status

10:00, 21 July 2026 7k
Mobilization is not "irreversible" if a man was drafted despite an active deferment — court decision

Mobilization is not "irreversible" if a man was drafted despite an active deferment — court decision

13:15, 21 July 2026 6k
Military serviceman died of a heart attack — The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center blocked access to 15 million UAH, but the court sided with the family

Military serviceman died of a heart attack — The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center blocked access to 15 million UAH, but the court sided with the family

12:19, 20 July 2026 14k
Mandatory share in inheritance prevails over the will: The Supreme Court recognized inheritance certificates as invalid

Mandatory share in inheritance prevails over the will: The Supreme Court recognized inheritance certificates as invalid

10:30, 21 July 2026 6k
The Pension Fund will not be able to demand documents for a pension if the information is in state registers – law

The Pension Fund will not be able to demand documents for a pension if the information is in state registers – law

17:38, 20 July 2026 8k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Mykhailo Drapatyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: The Combat Path to the Strategy of Victory

Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, a commander who personally was inside an IFV during the breakthrough of barricades in Mariupol and was awarded the Sword of the Queen of Great Britain, has become the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Employers Have Turned Computers and Phones into Surveillance Tools: Where Is the Line Between Control and Employee Privacy

You are being monitored through a work time tracker: what the Supreme Court and the ECHR say about employee monitoring.

Foreigners may be allowed to work in Ukraine only in sectors where there are no Ukrainian candidates

Vacancies are increasing, workers are decreasing: Ukraine is seeking a way to overcome the labor shortage while not weakening the position of its own citizens.

Buying an Apartment in 2026, Documents and Mistakes: What Risks Await the Buyer

Martial law has created new risks that previously hardly existed: damage to housing due to hostilities, restrictions on certain territories, fraudulent schemes with documents, as well as disputes over ownership rights.

Digest of disputes with expert teams after the MSEC reform: how to protect the patient's right to participate in the examination and a reasoned decision

The MSEC reform did not eliminate court disputes — they only took on a new form.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]