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In Sumy on July 23 All Phones May Suddenly Emit a Loud Signal: What Happened

08:38, 22 July 2026 31
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On July 23, testing of the emergency alert system will be conducted in Sumy and Sumy district.
In Sumy on July 23 All Phones May Suddenly Emit a Loud Signal: What Happened
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On 23 July, testing of the emergency alert system will be conducted in Sumy and Sumy district. For several hours, residents will receive test notifications on their mobile phones, accompanied by a loud sound signal. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

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The system check is scheduled for 23 July from 11:00 to 14:00. During this time, everyone in Sumy and Sumy district may receive a special test message on their mobile devices.

The notification may arrive at any moment during the three hours. It will be accompanied by a loud signal and will automatically appear on the smartphone screen, even if the phone is locked or another app is open.

The regional military administration emphasised that the testing is purely planned and is being conducted to verify the operability of the population’s emergency information system. Receiving such a message does not indicate any real threat, so residents are asked to remain calm and understand the purpose of the test.

 

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