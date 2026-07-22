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Free Travel for Children and Schoolchildren: How to Get a Student Card

07:44, 22 July 2026 109
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Children under six years old are entitled to free travel provided they do not occupy a separate seat on the bus.
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Children and schoolchildren in Ukraine are entitled to travel concessions on public transport, provided they meet the age requirements and possess a student card.

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According to the Law of Ukraine "On Motor Transport," children under six years old may travel free on buses, provided they do not occupy a separate seat. This concession applies to both domestic and international bus routes. One adult may transport one child under six years old free of charge, with the child on their lap. For international bus journeys, a child’s birth certificate must be presented.

Children over six years old must purchase a standard ticket. Children who have reached the age of six may use city buses independently; however, travel on intercity and international buses without adult supervision is prohibited until the age of 14.

"Kyiv Digital" has confirmed that from 1 September to the end of June, schoolchildren are entitled to free travel on public transport. This concession covers buses, the metro, trams, and trolleybuses. To avail of this, the student card must be validated.

To obtain a free digital student card, users must access the "Student Card Order" service, complete the student’s details, and submit an application. Once the educational institution confirms the information, the user will receive a student card number and PIN, which must be added to the student’s account within the "Transport Card" service.

Upon receipt of the physical student card, it can be digitised within the app, allowing the concession to be used without the need to carry the plastic card.

As previously reported by the Judicial-Legal Newspaper, Ukrzaliznytsia announced that the fare for a single journey on the Kyiv City Express will be brought into line with Kyiv public transport fares. Furthermore, the situation is compounded by the fact that since 2021, the city has not reimbursed Ukrzaliznytsia for the costs associated with transporting privileged passenger categories. As of the beginning of 2026, this debt has already exceeded UAH 10 million.

 

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