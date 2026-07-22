Crossing the border with Hungary: which items are strictly prohibited to carry

The main prohibition concerns two types of products: meat and dairy.

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Ukrainians planning a trip to Hungary are advised to check their luggage in advance. Customs officers may confiscate a number of food products during border crossing, the import of which is prohibited in the territory of the European Union countries.

According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the main prohibition concerns meat, milk, and products containing these ingredients. In particular, it is forbidden to carry lard, sausages, cheese, yogurts, kefir, and other similar products. In some cases, even a regular sandwich may be confiscated at customs.

At the same time, the rules provide exceptions. It is allowed to import dry milk for infants, baby food, and specialized medical nutrition. Such products must be in factory packaging, not require refrigeration before use, and their total weight must not exceed 2 kilograms. It is also permitted to carry pet food, even if it contains meat or dairy components.

Additionally, travelers are advised not to take milk chocolate, canned goods, and plant seeds with them, as these items may also cause problems during customs control.

There are quantity restrictions on certain products. In particular, it is allowed to carry up to 5 kilograms of pasta and cereals, up to 500 grams of coffee, up to 100 grams of tea, up to 20 kilograms of sugar, and no more than 20 kilograms of fish.

Restrictions also apply to alcoholic beverages. Up to 4 liters of still wine, up to 16 liters of beer, up to 1 liter of alcohol with strength over 22%, or up to 2 liters of alcoholic beverages with strength less than 22% can be imported into Hungary. Combined transportation within the established limits is also permitted.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Halytskyi District Court of Lviv found a Ukrainian citizen guilty of violating customs rules after she imported 133 decorative pond fish (koi carp) from Poland through the "green corridor," which were subject to written declaration and veterinary control. The court fined her, confiscated the fish, and ordered them to be transferred to the Lviv City Children’s Ecological and Naturalistic Center.