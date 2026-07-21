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Professions in Highest Demand: Who Finds a Job the Fastest in 2026

22:54, 21 July 2026 92
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Which vacancies are filled the fastest.
Professions in Highest Demand: Who Finds a Job the Fastest in 2026
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In the first half of 2026, employers offered over 240 thousand vacancies through the State Employment Service. Of these, 131.5 thousand jobs were filled.

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At the same time, during this period, 230 thousand people registered with the employment service and received unemployed status. One of the main reasons why some people were unable to find employment was the mismatch between the skills and qualifications of job seekers and the expectations of employers.

As a result, in six months of 2026, 37 thousand people underwent additional training with the support of the service.

Despite the discrepancy between candidates' expectations and business needs, certain professions showed high employment rates.

The most vacancies were filled in the following areas:

  • food product sellers – 6.7 thousand vacancies filled;
  • vehicle drivers – 6.2 thousand;
  • cooks – 3.3 thousand;
  • accountants – 2.7 thousand;
  • security guards – 2.4 thousand;
  • administrators – 2.2 thousand.

At the same time, some vacancies received no responses from job seekers throughout the year, although they repeatedly appeared in the database.

These include motorcar operators, assistant electric train drivers, train electromechanics, motor operators, enrichment and briquetting plant operators, aircraft washers, meteorological technicians, and heads of veterinary clinics.

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