The price at the checkout is higher than on the price tag: what the buyer should do and how not to overpay

If it turns out at the checkout that the product is more expensive than indicated in the sales area, you need to document the evidence, contact the staff, and then the regulatory authorities.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Supermarkets and stores are obliged to sell goods at the price indicated on the price tag. If a different, usually higher price is found during checkout, sellers' references to a "new batch," "unreplaced price tag," or "stuck database" are not acceptable excuses.

As explained by the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, according to Article 15 of the Law of Ukraine "On Consumer Rights Protection," the buyer has the right to receive clear, accessible, reliable, and timely information about the product before purchase.

This information must include the final price of the product, including all taxes. In addition, the seller is obliged to indicate the price for each unit of the product.

The agency also emphasized that inscriptions on price tags must be simple and clear. Any ambiguities or unclear wording are interpreted in favor of the consumer according to part 8 of Article 18 of the Law of Ukraine "On Consumer Rights Protection."

What to do if the price at the checkout differs from the price tag:

Document evidence. You need to return to the shelf with the product and photograph the price tag so that the product name, barcode, and indicated price are visible. Also, keep the fiscal receipt. Contact the store administration. The buyer can demand to sell the product at the price indicated on the price tag or refund the difference if payment has already been made. Reasons such as "staff did not have time to replace the price tag" are not acceptable excuses. File a complaint with regulatory authorities. If the store administration refuses to resolve the situation, the buyer has the right to contact the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection or its territorial bodies. The complaint should include photos of the price tag and receipt.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", producer prices of industrial products in Ukraine increased by 1.2% in May 2026 compared to April, and by 45.2% year-on-year. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy, citing data from the State Statistics Service.

The committee noted that high industrial inflation indicates an increase in production costs. Subsequently, this affects consumer prices, as rising business expenses, including electricity and logistics, gradually factor into the cost of goods and services.

The committee emphasized that consumer prices increased by 0.9% in May compared to the previous month and by 8.2% year-on-year. At the same time, businesses absorb some additional costs, which reduces profitability and limits their ability to invest, expand production, and accelerate industrial recovery.