Employees who sit at a computer can take additional annual leave: who and for how many days

Legislation classifies such leave as a type of leave for special working conditions, as this work involves increased nervous-emotional and intellectual stress.

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Employees whose work involves constant use of a computer may be entitled to additional annual leave. Legislation classifies such leave as a type of leave for special working conditions, as this work involves increased nervous-emotional and intellectual stress.

According to Article 76 of the Labor Code of Ukraine and Part One of Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine "On Leave," additional annual leave is one of the types of leave that can be granted to employees in addition to the main annual leave.

According to paragraph 1 of Part One of Article 8 of the Law of Ukraine "On Leave," additional annual leave for special working conditions is provided for certain categories of employees whose work involves increased nervous-emotional and intellectual stress or is performed under conditions that may affect health.

The duration of such leave may be up to 35 calendar days depending on the type of work, profession, or position. The list of relevant industries, jobs, professions, and positions is approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

This list includes employees who work on electronic computing machines. They are entitled to additional annual leave for special working conditions lasting up to 4 calendar days.

At the same time, the right to such leave depends not on the employee’s job title but on the actual performance of computer work. This was noted by the Ministry of Social Policy.

How to arrange additional leave

Additional annual leave for computer work is granted upon the employee’s application. After receiving such an application, the employer issues the corresponding order to grant the leave.

At the same time, the employee should consider that the legislation provides restrictions on simultaneously receiving several additional leaves on different grounds.

Additional annual leave is granted in addition to the main annual leave only on one basis chosen by the employee.

Regarding additional leave for computer work during martial law, it is important to know that granting such leave exceeding 24 calendar days of the main annual leave during martial law by the employer’s decision may be done without pay.

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