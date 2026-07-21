In Kyiv, scammers posing as the SBU extorted nearly 1 million hryvnias from a pensioner

An 81-year-old woman received a phone call informing her that she was suspected of treason and financing the aggressor country by purchasing medicines in a pharmacy produced in the Russian Federation.

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In Kyiv, a 24-year-old man was notified of suspicion of fraud on an especially large scale.

According to the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, unknown individuals called an 81-year-old woman and introduced themselves as SBU officers. They informed the pensioner that she was allegedly suspected of treason and financing the aggressor country by purchasing medicines produced in the Russian Federation at a pharmacy.

The scammers claimed that a criminal case was allegedly being investigated against the woman for collaboration activities. To "resolve all law enforcement issues," the victim was persuaded to cooperate with them.

Following the instructions of the criminals, the woman gathered all her savings, separated them into packages by currency, and handed them over to an alleged SBU officer who was supposed to come for the money.

As a result, the pensioner gave the scammers 9,300 US dollars, 4,000 euros, and 320 thousand hryvnias — totaling nearly 1 million hryvnias.

Law enforcement established that another elderly woman, also deceived by the scammers and convinced that she was supposedly helping the SBU, came to collect the money from the victim.

She handed all the funds to the 24-year-old suspect, who on the same day transferred them to a crypto account.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", in the Central District Court of Mykolaiv, a verdict was passed against a 37-year-old man accused of criminal offenses under part four of article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (fraud). In particular, the man seized funds from a pensioner amounting to over 800 thousand hryvnias. This was reported by the press center of the Judicial Authority of Ukraine.

The court established that the accused, who had previously been held criminally liable, together with a group of persons, intended to seize money from a 70-year-old pensioner by deception.