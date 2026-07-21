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"You are being summoned to court": scammers launched a new scheme with fake letters

21:11, 21 July 2026 97
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Malefactors send emails that look like official notifications from judicial authorities.
"You are being summoned to court": scammers launched a new scheme with fake letters
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Ukrainians have been warned about a new online scam scheme in which scammers use fake messages allegedly from judicial authorities. 

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As explained by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, scammers send emails that look like official notifications. They state that the person is supposedly being summoned to a court hearing in a criminal case, after which they offer to follow a link or download a file.

The purpose of such actions is to gain access to personal data, bank accounts, or to install malicious software on the device.

If you receive such a letter, it is recommended to:

  • not follow the links;
  • not open attachments or install programs;
  • not reply to the message.

The best solution is to delete such a letter and verify the information through official sources.

A genuine court summons is received in the form of a court subpoena through official communication channels: by registered mail, via the electronic cabinet of the "Electronic Court" subsystem for registered users, or by SMS from the sender SUDPOVISTKA.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper"the Ministry of Justice warns citizens about a fraud scheme related to the alleged "official" processing or restoration of documents through personal messages. According to the agency, scammers monitor comments under publications of the MIA service centers, review followers of thematic pages, and look for people interested in obtaining or restoring documents.

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