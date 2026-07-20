The Pension Fund will not be able to demand documents for a pension if the information is in state registers – law

The state will search for data on work experience itself instead of requiring dozens of certificates from a person.

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From August 2, 2026, Law No. 4851-IX will come into force, which changes the procedure for confirming insurance experience for the appointment and recalculation of pensions. The document provides that the Pension Fund will use data from state electronic registers and will not have the right to demand documents from citizens if the necessary information is already contained in them.

The law introduces amendments to the Law "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance."

The document was published in the newspaper "Holos Ukrainy" on May 1, 2026. According to its provisions, the law comes into force three months after the day following the official publication.

Recall that President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law on April 30, 2026. It was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada based on draft law No. 13705-d.

The law is designed to simplify the confirmation of insurance experience for the appointment and recalculation of pensions, especially in cases where the necessary documents were lost due to archive destruction, enterprise liquidation, or temporary occupation of territories.

One of the key innovations is a change in the approach to citizens' interaction with the Pension Fund. From now on, the state itself must make maximum use of information from state electronic registers and information systems to confirm insurance experience, rather than requiring citizens to independently collect the relevant documents.

The Pension Fund will independently obtain information

From now on, information necessary for the appointment or recalculation of a pension will not require documentary confirmation if it is already available in public electronic registers or information and communication systems. The law explicitly prohibits demanding repeated confirmation of such data from a person.

"Information necessary for the appointment (recalculation) of a pension to a person does not require documentary confirmation if the relevant information is available in public electronic registers (information and communication systems). Requesting documentary confirmation of such information from a person is prohibited," the law states.

For this purpose, the Pension Fund will have the right, through electronic information interaction, to obtain information about employment, wages, payment of the single contribution, and other information necessary for the appointment or recalculation of pensions and social benefits.

What happens if data is not in the registers

The law provides that the Pension Fund will be obliged to notify the person if the necessary information for the appointment or recalculation of a pension is missing in state electronic registers, and also explain the procedure for confirming insurance experience, including through the court.

Documents necessary for the appointment or recalculation of a pension can be submitted either in person or through the electronic cabinet.

Periods will be counted towards work experience even if the employer did not pay contributions

In addition, periods of work for which insurance contributions were not paid will be counted towards insurance experience for determining pension rights, provided the insurer has arrears in payment of insurance contributions and has submitted reports for such periods.

Which documents will confirm work experience

If the employment record book is missing or does not contain the necessary entries, work experience can be confirmed by:

documents containing information about periods of work;

testimonies of at least two witnesses who worked with the applicant – in cases and procedures defined by the Cabinet of Ministers;

court decision establishing the fact of employment relationship and the nature of the work performed.

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