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Deferment from conscription after a one-year contract: how to apply and what documents are needed

21:53, 20 July 2026 69
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The simplified deferment application process involves a minimal set of documents, registration of the application within one working day, and entry of data into the “Oberig” register within three days without involving special commissions.
Deferment from conscription after a one-year contract: how to apply and what documents are needed
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Citizens aged 18 to 25 who have signed a one-year contract with the Defense Forces and were discharged after its completion are guaranteed the right to deferment from conscription.

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A simplified procedure is provided for obtaining the deferment.

Military personnel must personally submit an application addressed to the head of the district (city) territorial recruitment and social support center (TRSSC) at the place of their military registration.

The application must be accompanied only by a document confirming completion of military service under a one-year contract, as well as the basis for discharge from military service.

This type of deferment does not require consideration by a special commission at the TRSSC.

The application must be registered no later than one working day from the moment of receipt. After that, the TRSSC has three working days to enter the deferment information into the Unified State Register “Oberig.”

Thus, the procedure involves a minimal package of documents, quick registration of the application, and data entry into the register without involving special commissions.

The deferment is granted for 12 months from the date of discharge. During this time, such citizens can be conscripted only with their consent.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminded that over 90% of current deferments can be extended without additional actions by the individual. If the basis remains valid and is confirmed in state registers, the deferment period will be automatically renewed. The deferment is extended until the end of the mobilization period defined by the Decree of the President of Ukraine, but no longer than the legal basis for the deferment remains.

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