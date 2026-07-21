In Kyiv, water tariffs may triple: how much you will have to pay

"Kyivvodokanal" has already submitted new tariff calculations for the population to the city authorities.

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Kyiv plans to review tariffs for centralized water supply and sewage services. If the proposed calculations are approved, the total cost of services may increase significantly.

This was reported by PJSC "AK "Kyivvodokanal".

What the new tariffs may be

In response to a media inquiry, "Kyivvodokanal" reported that it has already submitted new tariff calculations for the population to the city authorities.

According to the proposed figures:

the centralized water supply service may increase in price to UAH 50.69 per 1 cubic meter (currently – UAH 16.16);

centralized sewage may cost UAH 38.21 per 1 cubic meter (currently – UAH 14.22).

It is noted that if the relevant decision is adopted, the total water tariff in Kyiv may increase by UAH 58.52 per cubic meter – from the current rates to UAH 88.90 per 1 cubic meter.

"Kyivvodokanal" explains that the tariff review is related to the need to bring them to an economically justified level.

The main reasons for the possible tariff increase include:

rising electricity costs;

increased cost of fuel and lubricants;

significant increase in reagent prices;

increased expenses for network repair and maintenance;

higher labor costs due to wage increases.

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