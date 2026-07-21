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In Kyiv, water tariffs may triple: how much you will have to pay

09:06, 21 July 2026 200
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"Kyivvodokanal" has already submitted new tariff calculations for the population to the city authorities.
In Kyiv, water tariffs may triple: how much you will have to pay
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Kyiv plans to review tariffs for centralized water supply and sewage services. If the proposed calculations are approved, the total cost of services may increase significantly.

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This was reported by PJSC "AK "Kyivvodokanal".

What the new tariffs may be

In response to a media inquiry, "Kyivvodokanal" reported that it has already submitted new tariff calculations for the population to the city authorities.

According to the proposed figures:

  • the centralized water supply service may increase in price to UAH 50.69 per 1 cubic meter (currently – UAH 16.16);
  • centralized sewage may cost UAH 38.21 per 1 cubic meter (currently – UAH 14.22).

It is noted that if the relevant decision is adopted, the total water tariff in Kyiv may increase by UAH 58.52 per cubic meter – from the current rates to UAH 88.90 per 1 cubic meter.

"Kyivvodokanal" explains that the tariff review is related to the need to bring them to an economically justified level.

The main reasons for the possible tariff increase include:

  • rising electricity costs;
  • increased cost of fuel and lubricants;
  • significant increase in reagent prices;
  • increased expenses for network repair and maintenance;
  • higher labor costs due to wage increases.

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