Serhiy Koretskyi, Prime Minister of Ukraine: Biography and Career Path

Serhiy Koretskyi — a career outside major politics: from the first steps as a security guard to leading the WOG network, Ukrnafta, NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, and later the Cabinet of Ministers.

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Serhiy Koretskyi, unlike most of his predecessors, came to the position of Prime Minister not from parliamentary or party politics, but from the corporate sector. His professional career is connected with the fuel and energy industry and retail business, which became one of the key arguments in favor of his candidacy during the formation of the new government.

Having progressed from a security guard in Lutsk to CEO of the WOG network and head of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, Serhiy Koretskyi headed the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in July 2026. His appointment as Prime Minister of Ukraine was supported by 289 votes of people’s deputies and marked the beginning of a new stage in government formation, focused on a technocratic approach to state management amid a prolonged war.

Origins and the Beginning of the Career

Serhiy Fedorovych Koretskyi was born on March 14, 1978, in Lutsk.

In 2001, he graduated from Lutsk State Technical University with a degree in "Mechanical Engineering," and later in 2005 obtained a second degree in "Business Economics." He completed the Executive MBA program at Kyiv-Mohyla Business School in 2019.

While still a student, he started working as a security guard in the fuel group "Kontinium." His diligence quickly allowed him to move to office work.

Stage of Work in the "Kontinium" Group and WOG Gas Station Network

For over two decades, Serhiy Koretskyi’s professional activity was linked to the "Kontinium" group, where he advanced from an analytical department employee to general director. During this time, he participated in implementing large-scale corporate projects, developing the fuel business, and managing the group’s assets.

During this period, he was involved in large corporate projects, fuel business development, and asset management. Implementing such projects required knowledge of corporate law, international contract practices, and mechanisms for structuring large deals, including the use of elements of English law.

In 2013, Serhiy Koretskyi headed the WOG gas station network. Under his leadership, the company expanded its focus from traditional fuel business to developing ancillary services and retail trade. One of the priority areas was improving the format of stores and cafes at gas stations, which increased the share of non-fuel income in revenue structure.

After the death of the founder of the "Kontinium" group in 2015, Serhiy Koretskyi continued to lead the company amid a difficult economic situation. During this period, WOG restructured its debt obligations and adapted its business model to new market conditions while maintaining the network’s operational activities.

Own Business and International Experience

After finishing work at WOG in 2018, Serhiy Koretskyi focused on developing his own business projects and international activities.

In 2018, he co-founded the coffee shop chain and brand Idealist Coffee Co., which operates on a full-cycle model. Later, the chain opened outlets in Kyiv, and the brand’s products were presented, among others, at Boryspil and Kyiv airports. Since 2022, Idealist Coffee Co. coffee has also been used in Ukrzaliznytsia services.

From 2019 to 2022, Serhiy Koretskyi was a co-founder of the Swiss company Centurion Group SA, which conducted international trade in energy carriers and agricultural products. Working in the company gave him experience in international business, managing trade operations, and interacting with foreign partners.

"Ukrnafta" and "Naftogaz": Managing State Energy Companies

A new stage in Serhiy Koretskyi’s career began in November 2022 when, after PJSC "Ukrnafta" and PJSC "Ukrtatnafta" came under state management, he headed both companies. The management’s task was to ensure the uninterrupted operation of strategic enterprises amid full-scale war, stabilize their activities, and improve corporate governance efficiency.

Under Koretskyi’s leadership, the company implemented a number of managerial changes, including reforming certain business processes, the procurement system, and the sale of petroleum products. As a result, the enterprise demonstrated improved financial indicators and increased profitability.

In April 2025, Serhiy Koretskyi was appointed chairman of the board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine. In this position, he worked amid constant Russian attacks on energy infrastructure and the need to ensure the country had sufficient natural gas reserves before the heating season. One of the key areas of work was attracting international financing for gas purchases and timely formation of necessary reserves.

Prime Minister of Ukraine: Government Priorities

The transition from the corporate sector to public administration culminated in his appointment as Prime Minister of Ukraine. On July 16, 2026, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Serhiy Koretskyi as Prime Minister of Ukraine. He headed the government, receiving support from 289 people’s deputies.

During the presentation of the government’s program in the Verkhovna Rada, Koretskyi outlined the main directions of the Cabinet of Ministers’ work, emphasizing the need to combine defense tasks, economic resilience, and European integration amid the ongoing war.

Among the key government priorities, he identified:

meeting the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and developing the defense-industrial complex;

preparing the energy system for heating seasons, especially amid ongoing attacks on critical infrastructure;

supporting the economy and entrepreneurship, as well as implementing programs for internally displaced persons and veterans;

attracting international financial aid and continuing to fulfill obligations necessary for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

Serhiy Koretskyi’s appointment as Prime Minister of Ukraine was a natural continuation of his managerial career. After nearly three decades of work in private business and the state energy sector, he took charge of the government at a time when the effectiveness of state governance determines the country’s economic resilience, energy security, and further integration into the European Union.

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