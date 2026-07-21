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Ukrainians can receive up to 6 thousand hryvnias in August: who will be paid

18:20, 21 July 2026 84
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The size of the cashback depends on the product category and is 5% or 15%.
Ukrainians can receive up to 6 thousand hryvnias in August: who will be paid
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Participants of the state program "National Cashback" will receive payments for May and June in August. Funds will be credited in two separate installments, and the maximum payment amount can be up to 6000 hryvnias. Cashback for April has already been credited to special cards. These funds must be used by July 31, 2026. After this date, unused money will automatically return to the state budget.

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Payments for May and June, which were previously planned for July, have been postponed to August. Money will be received as separate payments for each month. Official transfer dates have not yet been announced.

In the "Diia" app, it was reported that the registry of payment recipients for May has already been formed, and you can check your status in the mobile app. The registry for June will begin to be formed after all payments for May are completed.

Currently, more than 5 million Ukrainians have joined the "National Cashback" program, and manufacturers have registered over 400 thousand products for which compensation can be received upon purchase.

The cashback amount is 5% or 15% depending on the product category. You can check whether a product participates in the program on the "Made in Ukraine" website or by using the barcode scanner in the "Diia" app.

The maximum cashback amount that can be accumulated in one month is 3000 hryvnias. Thus, in August, program participants can receive up to 6000 hryvnias in two separate payments if they accumulated the maximum amount for May and June.

Funds from the "National Cashback" card can be used to pay for food products, medicines and medical devices, books and other printed products of Ukrainian production registered in the program, utility services, as well as charity, including support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to statistics, Ukrainians most often direct the received cashback to pay for utility services.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine announced the final deadline for using funds accumulated by citizens on cards within the "National Cashback" program.

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