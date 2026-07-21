Pension Can Be Higher: Which Allowances Can Be Received Monthly in 2026

In addition to the basic pension amount, in 2026 certain categories of Ukrainians are entitled to monthly allowances, which the Pension Fund assigns automatically or upon request.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The size of the pension payment is determined not only by the insurance record and earnings. Legislation provides for a number of allowances for certain categories of pensioners, thanks to which the monthly pension can increase by several hundred or even thousands of hryvnias. Some of these supplements are assigned by the Pension Fund without the person’s application, but to receive others, it is necessary to submit an application and supporting documents. We explain which allowances pensioners most often can receive. Age Allowance Pensioners after reaching a certain age are entitled to a monthly compensatory supplement. Currently, its size is: — 300 hryvnias – after reaching 70 years; — 456 hryvnias – after 75 years; — 570 hryvnias – after 80 years. This payment is assigned automatically provided that the pension amount does not exceed the government-defined threshold. Allowance for Excess Insurance Record If the insurance record exceeds the minimum required for pension assignment, a separate supplement is provided for each additional year. Its size depends on the subsistence minimum for persons who lost their ability to work, so after its increase, the amount of the allowance also rises. Allowance for Single Pensioners Who Need Care A monthly supplement can be arranged for pensioners who: — have reached 80 years of age; — live independently; — require constant external care according to a medical conclusion; — receive an old-age pension. To assign this allowance, it is necessary to contact the Pension Fund authorities with the appropriate documents. Honorary Donor Allowance Persons who hold the title "Honorary Donor of Ukraine" are entitled to a monthly allowance equal to 10% of the subsistence minimum per person. Since this indicator is reviewed, the size of the supplement changes accordingly. At the same time, from 2026, citizens who received the title after the relevant changes came into force will no longer be assigned this pension supplement. Allowance for Special Merits to Ukraine The law also provides special supplements for citizens who have special merits to the state. This category includes, in particular: — Heroes of Ukraine; — persons awarded state honors; — prominent figures in science, culture, and sports; — other persons defined by legislation. The size of such payments depends on the status and can range from several hundred to several thousand hryvnias. Allowances for Veterans Certain types of allowances are also received by veterans. These include, in particular: — combatants; — persons with disabilities due to war; — family members of fallen Defenders of Ukraine; — other categories defined by legislation. The specific payment amount is determined depending on the pensioner’s status. Recalculation for Working Pensioners Citizens who continue to work officially after being assigned a pension can expect its recalculation. After acquiring additional insurance record, the pension payment amount can increase by several hundred hryvnias, and in some cases – even more. It should be noted that not all allowances are credited automatically. If a pensioner has grounds to receive a certain supplement but it is not paid, it is worth contacting the service center of the Pension Fund of Ukraine or checking the information through the personal account on the PFU web portal. Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram pages to stay informed about the most important events.