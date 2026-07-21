  1. In Ukraine

Pension Can Be Higher: Which Allowances Can Be Received Monthly in 2026

19:32, 21 July 2026 145
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
In addition to the basic pension amount, in 2026 certain categories of Ukrainians are entitled to monthly allowances, which the Pension Fund assigns automatically or upon request.
Pension Can Be Higher: Which Allowances Can Be Received Monthly in 2026
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The size of the pension payment is determined not only by the insurance record and earnings. Legislation provides for a number of allowances for certain categories of pensioners, thanks to which the monthly pension can increase by several hundred or even thousands of hryvnias. Some of these supplements are assigned by the Pension Fund without the person’s application, but to receive others, it is necessary to submit an application and supporting documents. We explain which allowances pensioners most often can receive. Age Allowance Pensioners after reaching a certain age are entitled to a monthly compensatory supplement. Currently, its size is: — 300 hryvnias – after reaching 70 years; — 456 hryvnias – after 75 years; — 570 hryvnias – after 80 years. This payment is assigned automatically provided that the pension amount does not exceed the government-defined threshold. Allowance for Excess Insurance Record If the insurance record exceeds the minimum required for pension assignment, a separate supplement is provided for each additional year. Its size depends on the subsistence minimum for persons who lost their ability to work, so after its increase, the amount of the allowance also rises. Allowance for Single Pensioners Who Need Care A monthly supplement can be arranged for pensioners who: — have reached 80 years of age; — live independently; — require constant external care according to a medical conclusion; — receive an old-age pension. To assign this allowance, it is necessary to contact the Pension Fund authorities with the appropriate documents. Honorary Donor Allowance Persons who hold the title "Honorary Donor of Ukraine" are entitled to a monthly allowance equal to 10% of the subsistence minimum per person. Since this indicator is reviewed, the size of the supplement changes accordingly. At the same time, from 2026, citizens who received the title after the relevant changes came into force will no longer be assigned this pension supplement. Allowance for Special Merits to Ukraine The law also provides special supplements for citizens who have special merits to the state. This category includes, in particular: — Heroes of Ukraine; — persons awarded state honors; — prominent figures in science, culture, and sports; — other persons defined by legislation. The size of such payments depends on the status and can range from several hundred to several thousand hryvnias. Allowances for Veterans Certain types of allowances are also received by veterans. These include, in particular: — combatants; — persons with disabilities due to war; — family members of fallen Defenders of Ukraine; — other categories defined by legislation. The specific payment amount is determined depending on the pensioner’s status. Recalculation for Working Pensioners Citizens who continue to work officially after being assigned a pension can expect its recalculation. After acquiring additional insurance record, the pension payment amount can increase by several hundred hryvnias, and in some cases – even more. It should be noted that not all allowances are credited automatically. If a pensioner has grounds to receive a certain supplement but it is not paid, it is worth contacting the service center of the Pension Fund of Ukraine or checking the information through the personal account on the PFU web portal. Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram pages to stay informed about the most important events.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Popular news

Military serviceman died of a heart attack — The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center blocked access to 15 million UAH, but the court sided with the family

Military serviceman died of a heart attack — The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center blocked access to 15 million UAH, but the court sided with the family

12:19, 20 July 2026 10k
The Pension Fund will not be able to demand documents for a pension if the information is in state registers – law

The Pension Fund will not be able to demand documents for a pension if the information is in state registers – law

17:38, 20 July 2026 6k
DNA confirmed the paternity of the deceased serviceman, but his mother disagreed with the court's decision: what the appeal decided

DNA confirmed the paternity of the deceased serviceman, but his mother disagreed with the court's decision: what the appeal decided

11:45, 21 July 2026 4k
Does the Gas Distribution System Operator Have the Right to Disconnect Gas During a Debt Dispute: Court Decision

Does the Gas Distribution System Operator Have the Right to Disconnect Gas During a Debt Dispute: Court Decision

19:40, 20 July 2026 4k
Service member did not appear at the unit and worked at a tire service: court imposed punishment

Service member did not appear at the unit and worked at a tire service: court imposed punishment

19:54, 20 July 2026 4k
A camera filming neighbors and the street can lead to a fine of 300 thousand hryvnias: when video surveillance violates the law

A camera filming neighbors and the street can lead to a fine of 300 thousand hryvnias: when video surveillance violates the law

16:15, 19 July 2026 10k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

The Supreme Court allowed the enforcement in Ukraine of a foreign court decision on the recovery of alimony arrears

If the debtor was duly notified of the case hearing through their representative, this alone is not a ground for refusal to recognize and enforce a foreign court decision in Ukraine.

Tetyana Berezhna, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine for Humanitarian Policy: The Path from Legal Practice to Leading the Ministry of Culture

Tetyana Berezhna is a lawyer with international experience who transitioned from economic policy and the labor market to managing the humanitarian sector.

The Council of Judges appealed to the President and the Cabinet with a demand for budgetary provision of new guarantees for judges

The Council of Judges called to ensure the implementation of the law regarding judges' remuneration payments, as the Ministry of Finance proposes to postpone the funding of new judges' guarantees to 2027.

Ukraine will need almost 15 million workers in 10 years — which sectors expect the biggest shortages

Ukraine is seeking a balance between overcoming the labor shortage, protecting the domestic labor market, and controlling migration processes.

Vsevolod Chentsov — Deputy Prime Minister for Eurointegration: Full Biography and Diplomatic Path

Vsevolod Chentsov — a diplomat who represented Ukraine in the EU, the Netherlands, and the International Court of Justice, now responsible for Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]