Beta Testing of “eExcise”: STS and Ministry of Digital Transformation Discuss System Improvements

The main focus was on the operation of electronic documents, payment of excise tax, use of budget accounts, and technical changes necessary for the stable launch of the service.

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The State Tax Service, together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, held another working meeting with business representatives participating in the beta testing of the “eExcise” system. The main topics of discussion were the formation and processing of electronic documents, interaction of the STS information systems with the “eExcise” component, as well as the use of budget accounts for paying excise tax during testing.

The meeting participants analyzed practical issues that have arisen since the start of the service testing, considered proposals for improving its functionality, and agreed on the further procedure for interaction and communication during the testing phase of excise tax payment services.

The parties separately focused on the issues of using budget accounts, to which excise tax is credited during testing. They also discussed the procedure for reflecting charges in taxpayer cards, mechanisms for refunding funds, and their crediting towards future payments.

In addition, the participants worked through technical and regulatory aspects necessary for further system improvement and ensuring its stable operation.

The STS noted that together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, they continue to cooperate with business within the framework of beta testing of “eExcise.” This format of work allows for promptly taking into account user proposals, improving the system’s functional capabilities, and ensuring its effective implementation.

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