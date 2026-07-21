  1. In Ukraine

Went AWOL twice, then killed a neighbor: the court sentenced the serviceman

21:51, 21 July 2026 195
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The man served in one of the military units in the Zaporizhzhia direction. In June and December 2024, he left the place of service without permission.
Went AWOL twice, then killed a neighbor: the court sentenced the serviceman
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Zavodskyi District Court of Zaporizhzhia found a serviceman guilty who twice left the military unit without authorization, and after the last escape, killed a dormitory neighbor. According to the State Bureau of Investigation, the man was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

As the investigation established, the serviceman served in one of the military units in the Zaporizhzhia direction. In June and December 2024, he left the place of service without permission.

After the second escape, the man returned to the dormitory, where during a conflict with a neighbor he inflicted fatal injuries.

Later, law enforcement detained the serviceman. During the pre-trial investigation, he did not admit guilt and denied involvement in the crime.

The SBI officers collected evidence which the court found convincing enough to issue a guilty verdict. The court’s sentence has come into legal force.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", unauthorized leaving of a military unit during martial law has not only criminal-legal consequences but also directly affects the financial support of the serviceman. From the moment of unauthorized absence, payments are stopped, the right to a number of social guarantees is lost, and the period outside service is not counted towards length of service.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Military serviceman died of a heart attack — The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center blocked access to 15 million UAH, but the court sided with the family

Military serviceman died of a heart attack — The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center blocked access to 15 million UAH, but the court sided with the family

12:19, 20 July 2026 11k
DNA confirmed the paternity of the deceased serviceman, but his mother disagreed with the court's decision: what the appeal decided

DNA confirmed the paternity of the deceased serviceman, but his mother disagreed with the court's decision: what the appeal decided

11:45, 21 July 2026 6k
The Pension Fund will not be able to demand documents for a pension if the information is in state registers – law

The Pension Fund will not be able to demand documents for a pension if the information is in state registers – law

17:38, 20 July 2026 7k
Persons who confidentially cooperated with intelligence and the SBU may receive combatant status

Persons who confidentially cooperated with intelligence and the SBU may receive combatant status

10:00, 21 July 2026 4k
Mandatory share in inheritance prevails over the will: The Supreme Court recognized inheritance certificates as invalid

Mandatory share in inheritance prevails over the will: The Supreme Court recognized inheritance certificates as invalid

10:30, 21 July 2026 4k
Does the Gas Distribution System Operator Have the Right to Disconnect Gas During a Debt Dispute: Court Decision

Does the Gas Distribution System Operator Have the Right to Disconnect Gas During a Debt Dispute: Court Decision

19:40, 20 July 2026 5k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

The Supreme Court allowed the enforcement in Ukraine of a foreign court decision on the recovery of alimony arrears

If the debtor was duly notified of the case hearing through their representative, this alone is not a ground for refusal to recognize and enforce a foreign court decision in Ukraine.

Tetyana Berezhna, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine for Humanitarian Policy: The Path from Legal Practice to Leading the Ministry of Culture

Tetyana Berezhna is a lawyer with international experience who transitioned from economic policy and the labor market to managing the humanitarian sector.

The Council of Judges appealed to the President and the Cabinet with a demand for budgetary provision of new guarantees for judges

The Council of Judges called to ensure the implementation of the law regarding judges' remuneration payments, as the Ministry of Finance proposes to postpone the funding of new judges' guarantees to 2027.

Ukraine will need almost 15 million workers in 10 years — which sectors expect the biggest shortages

Ukraine is seeking a balance between overcoming the labor shortage, protecting the domestic labor market, and controlling migration processes.

Vsevolod Chentsov — Deputy Prime Minister for Eurointegration: Full Biography and Diplomatic Path

Vsevolod Chentsov — a diplomat who represented Ukraine in the EU, the Netherlands, and the International Court of Justice, now responsible for Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]