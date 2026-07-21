Went AWOL twice, then killed a neighbor: the court sentenced the serviceman

The man served in one of the military units in the Zaporizhzhia direction. In June and December 2024, he left the place of service without permission.

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The Zavodskyi District Court of Zaporizhzhia found a serviceman guilty who twice left the military unit without authorization, and after the last escape, killed a dormitory neighbor. According to the State Bureau of Investigation, the man was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

As the investigation established, the serviceman served in one of the military units in the Zaporizhzhia direction. In June and December 2024, he left the place of service without permission.

After the second escape, the man returned to the dormitory, where during a conflict with a neighbor he inflicted fatal injuries.

Later, law enforcement detained the serviceman. During the pre-trial investigation, he did not admit guilt and denied involvement in the crime.

The SBI officers collected evidence which the court found convincing enough to issue a guilty verdict. The court’s sentence has come into legal force.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", unauthorized leaving of a military unit during martial law has not only criminal-legal consequences but also directly affects the financial support of the serviceman. From the moment of unauthorized absence, payments are stopped, the right to a number of social guarantees is lost, and the period outside service is not counted towards length of service.