Fine for faulty brake lights: when a driver can be punished and whether it is allowed to continue driving

What the traffic rules say about faulty brake lights, when it is allowed to continue driving, and what punishment the law provides.

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Faulty brake lights can be a reason for a fine, but such a malfunction does not always mean that the vehicle’s operation is completely prohibited. The traffic rules provide a specific procedure for drivers in case of brake light failure, and the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses establishes liability for driving a vehicle with technical defects. We explain the requirements regarding brake lights, when it is allowed to continue driving, and what penalties are imposed for such a violation.

What brake lights should be like

The technical requirements for brake lights are defined by DSTU 3649:2010. According to the standard, a vehicle must be equipped with at least two rear red brake lights. They must automatically turn on when the brake pedal is pressed and operate throughout the braking time.

These requirements specify how the brake light system should function and what technical characteristics it must meet.

Is it allowed to drive if brake lights do not work

At the same time, the mere fact of brake light malfunction is not included in the list of technical defects for which the traffic rules completely prohibit vehicle operation.

Operation of vehicles with such a defect is allowed, but with certain conditions.

In such a situation, the driver may continue driving but is obliged to give a hand brake signal in accordance with paragraph 9.3 of the traffic rules. In particular, the intention to reduce speed or stop should be signaled by raising the left hand upward or the right hand bent at the elbow at a right angle.

Paragraph 31.5 of the traffic rules should be taken into account, which states:

In case of malfunctions on the road specified in paragraph 31.4, the driver must take measures to eliminate them, and if this is impossible — proceed by the shortest route to a parking or repair place while observing safety precautions.

Thus, the traffic rules do not allow unrestricted continuation of vehicle operation. The driver may only reach the repair or parking place if it is impossible to fix the defect on the spot. At the same time, hand signals provided in paragraph 9.3 of the traffic rules are used when turn signals or brake lights do not work.

What fine is provided

Liability for driving a vehicle with technical defects is provided by part one of article 121 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

For the first such violation, a fine of 340 hryvnias is imposed.

If the driver commits the violation again within a year, the liability is increased. The sanction may be a fine from 850 to 1700 hryvnias, deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a period of three to six months, or administrative arrest for a period of five to ten days.

When the vehicle can be detained

In cases defined by law, police also have the right to temporarily detain the vehicle. This measure is applied according to article 265-2 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses if there are legal grounds for it. In case of temporary detention, the vehicle may be taken to a special site or parking lot.

Drivers should regularly check the serviceability of external lighting devices, as even a minor technical defect can be a reason for administrative liability. If the brake lights fail during a trip, the traffic rules require the driver to warn other road users about braking with established hand signals until the defect is fixed.

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