How Much Money Is Needed for a Comfortable Life Abroad: Ukrainians Named Real Amounts

How much Ukrainians spend in Germany, Poland, France, Spain, Portugal, and other countries: real budgets of families and those living alone.

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Moving to another country forces you to reconsider your usual family budget. Besides rent, you have to account for utilities, groceries, transportation, insurance, leisure, expenses for children, pets, and many other daily needs.

Ukrainians who have been living abroad for a long time without social benefits shared their own experience and named the amounts they believe are sufficient for a comfortable life in different countries.

What expenses Ukrainians mention in Germany

Among the answers were detailed examples of monthly budgets. One Ukrainian living in Germany said his expenses consist of the following main items:

rent — 750 euros;

utilities — 250 euros;

electricity — 80 euros;

car parking — 60 euros;

car insurance — 80 euros;

fuel — 100 euros;

internet — 70 euros;

mobile communication — 50 euros;

groceries — 1200 euros;

legal insurance — 50 euros;

car tax — about 34 euros per month;

expenses for school, child, books, clubs, and camps — 400 euros;

leisure outside the home — 400 euros;

clothing — about 200 euros;

car maintenance — about 42 euros per month;

hygiene products — 70 euros;

radio and television — 12 euros;

vacations — approximately 333 euros per month.

According to him, a total of about 4200 euros per month is needed for living, not including unforeseen expenses such as car repairs, equipment breakdowns, or other large purchases.

At the same time, other Ukrainians note that expenses can be significantly lower. For example, one discussion participant said that for living alone in Germany, 1600–1800 euros per month is enough. This amount includes savings, travel, and restaurant visits.

How much life costs in France, Spain, and Portugal

According to Ukrainians living in France, in small towns rent costs about 500–800 euros per month, groceries about 400 euros. Dinner at a restaurant without alcohol costs about 30 euros, a glass of wine about 10 euros, gym membership 40–90 euros, and a manicure about 50 euros. In large cities, expenses are higher, and rent for comfortable housing starts at about 1000 euros.

Ukrainians living in Spain also shared their calculations. One participant said that for one person in Valencia, groceries cost about 500–600 euros per month, and expenses for sports and beauty services can be another 300–400 euros.

Another family reported that in Spain a family of four and a cat spends about 3000 euros per month. This amount includes rent, utilities, groceries, internet, phone, fuel, clothing, and entertainment.

One Ukrainian living in Portugal with his wife, child, and dog noted that basic family expenses amount to about 3500 euros per month, with up to 500 euros for additional expenses. He also mentioned that he previously lived in Spain and Italy, and the overall price level there is roughly the same.

What budget is needed in Poland, Finland, Greece, and Georgia

Ukrainians living in Poland said that a family of two adults spends approximately:

rent including utilities — about 900 euros;

groceries — 600–700 euros;

gym — 100 euros for two;

internet and mobile communication — 35 euros;

beauty services — about 150 euros;

entertainment — over 300 euros.

Separately, the family plans vacation expenses of about 1500–2000 euros.

There were also examples of living expenses in Finland. According to one Ukrainian, a family of two spends about 3000 euros per month, although for a comfortable life it is advisable to have 3500–4000 euros. Main expenses include rent, groceries, car, mobile communication, and other daily payments.

Ukrainians also shared experiences of living in Georgia and Greece. According to them, in Georgia rent with utilities costs about 1000 dollars, groceries, cafes, and delivery about 500 dollars, transportation 50–100 dollars, gym about 50 dollars, and pet expenses about 50 dollars per month.

In Greece, according to discussion participants, rent can cost about 600 dollars, which allows reducing the overall family budget compared to Georgia.

How much is needed for living in other countries

Ukrainians also named approximate monthly amounts for a comfortable life in other countries:

Balkans — about 1200 euros per person;

Romania — up to 2000 euros;

Latvia — about 1500 euros;

USA (Chicago) — at least 5000 dollars to cover basic expenses, 7000–8000 dollars for a comfortable life, and 10,000 dollars or more for a life without significant financial restrictions.

There is no single budget for living abroad. The final amount depends on the country, city, rental costs, family composition, presence of a car, children or pets, as well as personal habits and lifestyle. That is why even within one country, monthly expenses can vary significantly.

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