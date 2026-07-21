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Significant Compensation May Be Paid to Military Personnel for Unused Leave: Who It Concerns

23:48, 21 July 2026 153
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The right to unused vacation days is not lost: we explain who can claim the payment and how to arrange it.
Significant Compensation May Be Paid to Military Personnel for Unused Leave: Who It Concerns
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During martial law, military personnel often cannot fully use their annual leave due to performing combat and service tasks. This raises a common question: does the right to unused days off expire? Legislation provides that such days do not expire, and upon discharge, a serviceman can either use them before being removed from the personnel list or receive monetary compensation for them. Moreover, the payment can cover not only the current year but also all previous years of service if the leave was not used.

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How many days of leave do military personnel have during martial law

During martial law, military personnel are entitled to 30 calendar days of annual main leave. However, due to performing combat and service tasks, they do not always manage to use it fully.

At the same time, unused leave days are not lost.

When can compensation for unused leave be received

Upon discharge, a serviceman has the right to:

  • use unused leave before being removed from the personnel list;
  • receive monetary compensation for all unused days of main and additional leave;
  • receive compensation not only for the current year but also for all previous years of service if the leave was not used.

How the compensation amount is calculated

The amount of monetary compensation is determined based on the monetary allowance for the serviceman’s last official position.

How to receive the payment

To receive compensation, the serviceman must submit a report to the commander of the military unit requesting payment for unused leave days.

What to check before discharge

Before discharge, it is advisable to verify:

  • how many leave days remain unused;
  • whether compensation payment is provided for in the discharge order.

If compensation was not calculated or not all unused days were taken into account during the calculation, it is advisable to submit a written request to the military unit command demanding correction of the violation.

The right to annual leave is retained by the serviceman, and unused days can either be used before discharge or compensated monetarily, including for previous years of service.

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