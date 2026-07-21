Vsevolod Chentsov — Deputy Prime Minister for Eurointegration: Full Biography and Diplomatic Path

Vsevolod Chentsov — a diplomat who represented Ukraine in the EU, the Netherlands, and the International Court of Justice, now responsible for Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

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Vsevolod Chentsov is a diplomat who gained a reputation as a specialist in European law and international relations through many years of work in EU structures, international judicial institutions, and Ukraine’s diplomatic missions. His appointment as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine on July 16, 2026, was a logical continuation of his long-standing mission on the foreign policy arena.

His career path from attaché at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Ukraine’s representative to the European Union is connected with the formation and implementation of the country’s eurointegration course. At a time when Ukraine is transitioning from candidate status to the active phase of EU membership negotiations, the choice of an experienced diplomat is a strategic move by the new government.

Origins and Education

Vsevolod Valeriyovych Chentsov was born on April 10, 1974, in Drohobych, Lviv region.

In 1996, he graduated from the Faculty of Law at Ivan Franko National University of Lviv with a degree in "Jurisprudence." It was his legal education that became the foundation of his further career in diplomacy, international law, and European integration.

He is fluent in English, which became an advantage during his work in Ukraine’s diplomatic missions, particularly at the European Union and international organizations.

Beginning of Diplomatic Career

Vsevolod Chentsov began his service at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine immediately after university in 1996, focusing on treaty and legal issues.

He worked as attaché, third, and second secretary of the Department of State-Legal Issues.

From 1997 to 2002, he gained his first serious experience abroad working at the Embassy of Ukraine in Turkey. Later, in 2006–2007, he served as counselor-envoy at the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland.

Between 2002 and 2006, he repeatedly held leadership positions in the Treaty and Legal Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, heading the departments of international treaties and special international legal issues.

European Integration as a Key Career Direction

The European direction became defining in Vsevolod Chentsov’s professional activity. For more than fifteen years, his diplomatic career was connected with developing Ukraine’s relations with the European Union and supporting eurointegration processes.

From 2007 to 2011, he served as Deputy Head of Ukraine’s Delegation to the European Union, participating in the development of political dialogue between Ukraine and the EU.

After returning to Kyiv in 2011, he headed the EU Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. In this position, he coordinated the European direction of foreign policy, including supporting the preparation for signing and the initial stage of implementing the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union.

On August 25, 2021, Vsevolod Chentsov was appointed Head of Ukraine’s Delegation to the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community. In this role, he represented Ukraine and participated in interactions with EU institutions during Ukraine’s acquisition of candidate country status and the start of negotiations on EU accession. He led the diplomatic mission in Brussels until his appointment as a member of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in July 2026.

Defending Ukraine’s Interests in International Judicial Bodies

A distinct area of Vsevolod Chentsov’s professional activity is representing Ukraine’s interests in international judicial and intergovernmental institutions.

From 2017 to 2021, he served as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, as well as Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Since January 2017, Vsevolod Chentsov has been a co-agent (deputy agent) of Ukraine at the International Court of Justice in the case filed by Ukraine against the Russian Federation regarding violations of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. In this capacity, he participates in representing Ukraine’s legal position and supporting the judicial process at the international level.

Deputy Prime Minister: A New Stage of Public Service

On July 16, 2026, Vsevolod Chentsov was appointed Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine in the renewed Cabinet of Ministers.

In his new role, he is responsible for coordinating Ukraine’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration, harmonizing national legislation with European Union law, interacting with European institutions, and coordinating the fulfillment of obligations necessary to advance the negotiation process for Ukraine’s EU accession.

For his significant contribution to the development of Ukrainian diplomacy and the protection of state interests, Vsevolod Chentsov has been awarded the Order "For Merit" III degree (2021), II degree (2023), and I degree (2025).

His appointment as Deputy Prime Minister was a logical continuation of his diplomatic career. Many years of experience working at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukraine’s delegations to the European Union and international organizations, as well as participation in the international legal protection of the state’s interests, defined his professional specialization in the field of European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

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